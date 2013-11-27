The Man Who Worked At Goldman For 80 Years Has Died

A stockbroker who worked at Goldman Sachs for 80 years passed away yesterday afternoon.

Alfred Feld was 98 years old.

“Al was a participant in over half of our firm’s 144-year history and witnessed some of our most important developments,” CEO Lloyd Blankfein and COO Gary Cohn wrote in a memo shared with Business Insider.

“His reputation for sound and conservative client coverage was widely known, and he advised some of the firm’s most significant relationships, many of whom have transitioned through multiple generations.”

In 2003, the Wall Street Journal’s Susanne Craig profiled Feld, who at the time worked four days a week, always eating lunch in the same seat in the Goldman cafeteria.

“He gets up at 6:30 a.m. — a half-hour later than he used to, but with just enough margin to make the hour-and-a-half train commute from his home in New Jersey and arrive at work before the stock market opens,” according to the story.

But Feld, who told the Journal he received multiple job offers a year, was a company man. He started at Goldman on July 10, 1933 at the age of 18, working his way up from a clerk’s job. After serving in World War II, Feld returned to the firm in 1948 to join its first retail securities group. In the mid-50s he became part of what is now private wealth management. By the time the Journal interviewed him in 2003, Feld said he had close to $US200 million in assets under management.

He would eventually move to Palm Beach, Florida to take up an advising role as an “ambassador for the wealth-management arm,” according to a July interview with the Journal.

Feld, whose wife Mildred passed way in 1983, is survived by his daughter Marjorie and son Arthur.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.