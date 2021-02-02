12 of the longest-lasting female friendships in Hollywood

- February 13 is Galentine’s Day — it’s a day for women to celebrate their female friendships.
- Some female celebrities have found lifelong friends in other A-listers.
- Jane Fonda’s and Lily Tomlin’s four-decade friendship began with the movie “9 to 5.”
“[ImprovOlympic co-founder Charna Halpern] said there was another new improviser in another one of her classes whom she thought I would really like. Her name was Tina and she was like me but with brown hair,” she wrote.
The two had their own show at ImprovOlympic for a bit before joining the legendary “Second City” improv troupe. Since that fateful meeting more than 25 years ago, the duo has gone on to host the Golden Globes, star in the movie “Sisters” together, and has created some of the most beloved “SNL” skits in recent history.
“I’d never seen anyone like her before, this female rapper named Queen Latifah,” Pinkett Smith told People in 2017. “I convinced the promoter to let me introduce her.”
In the more than 30 years since that night, the two have become best friends, starring in the 1996 film “Set It Off” and 2017’s “Girls Trip” together.
“Jada and I can have whole conversations where we haven’t really said anything, but we’ve said a lot,” Latifah told People.
Since then, the two have developed an unbreakable bond, with Barrymore telling Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zima in 2018 that she considers Diaz her sister.
“We have much more of that kind of relationship, we’re very honest with each other,” Barrymore told ET. “We push each other. And we’ve had the majority of our lives spent side by side, really going through what real life is, which is an everyday high and low and we just have each other’s backs.”
In September 2020, Barrymore invited Diaz and fellow “Charlie’s Angles” star Lucy Liu to be the first guests on her talk show, and they spoke about their friendship.
“The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is because it’s real and we go through real stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairytale,” Barrymore said.
After staying up all night talking with each other, the two quickly moved from colleagues to friends.
“I believe God put the two of us in each other’s path to do exactly what we’ve been doing since that night in Baltimore when I was 22 and she was 21,” Oprah wrote in a 2019 article for her O Magazine. “Listening. Listening. Talking. Listening. Laughing (a lot). Building dreams. Standing in the gap. Cheering. Being a shoulder to cry on. Supporting. Speaking the truth. Being the truth!”
In September 2021, in her new Oprah Daily series “The OG Chronicles: Joy Ride,” Winfrey said that King has been on every vacation with her and her longterm partner, Stedman Graham, since 1993.
“The three of us have had a wonderful time,” King said in the episode. “If I was the third wheel, I didn’t know it! If Stedman didn’t like me, that would’ve been tough.”
Oprah added, “If Stedman didn’t like you, Stedman wouldn’t have lasted. Husbands and boyfriends come and go. Best friends last forever.”
Aniston is the godmother of Cox’s daughter, Coco, and when Aniston married now ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2015, Cox was her maid of honor. Aniston then returned the favor and was Cox’s maid of honor in 2018.
Aniston told More in 2014 that she and Cox have experienced the highs and lows of life together.
“I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot,” Aniston told the outlet. “Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she’s been there for me through thick and thin.”
“I’ve never liked clowns, even as a kid, but after this experience [I like them] even less,” Cruz told People in 2017.
In the years since, the two have become one of the most adored friendships in Hollywood. They even have a cute nickname for each other, which Cruz explained to Allure in 2014.
“She’s one of my best friends. We call each other ‘huevos’ [eggs]. It was because when we were working together, we didn’t have children yet, so we used to sleep much more than now. So it was a way to call each other lazy. We slept in the same bed so many times, and it was like she was always trying to wake me up and call me ‘huevos.'”
“What can I say, I was smitten,” Fonda told Stephen Colbert in 2017. “I said I don’t want to make a movie about secretaries unless she’s in it.”
In addition to the time they’ve spent together on screen, Fonda and Tomlin are dedicated climate activists — so serious that Tomlin was arrested at one of Fonda’s climate protests in 2019. Together they’ve answered the internet’s most searched questions about themselves and even did a TED Talk in 2016 celebrating their decades-long friendship.
In 2018, Hall was recognized at the Step Up Inspiration Awards for her commitment to mentoring young women in Los Angeles. Lathan presented Hall with the award and dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to her friend.
“Had the pleasure of honoring my bestie @morereginahall today at the Step Up inspiration awards … So proud of you Regina you inspire me and so many others. Love u and congratulations!” Lathan wrote.
“We’ve gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time. That history binds you,” Watts told People in 2017. “We have a strong respect and love for one another.”
Williams is the godmother of Philipps’ daughter, and she was extremely supportive to her friend after Heath Ledger’s death in 2008.
“I’m so in love with her,” Williams told People in 2016. “She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.”
Early in their careers, the two co-starred in the movie “Dr. T and the Women,” in which they share an on-screen kiss. On “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in 2017, Hudson said the two still talk about their kiss all the time.
“We’re like, ‘We should’ve gone for it more.’ It was so sweet, you know? It was such a sweet kiss. We should’ve just really made out,” she said.
“He was like, ‘She’s the love of my life, blah, blah, blah,'” Remini recalled in a 2018 Los Angeles Times interview. “As I was walking up to the table, I was like, ‘Ugh, God, you’re even prettier in real life.’ She started laughing, and I was like, ‘Ugh, and you have a sense of humor even?'”
The two became fast friends and have been frequently spotted in public together in the years since. Lopez stood by her friend and supported Remini’s decision to leave the church of Scientology in 2013. Five years later the duo starred in their first movie together, the romantic comedy “Second Act.”
Remini told the LA Times she said yes to her role before even reading the script because she trusted Lopez so much.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Photos that show how Blake Lively’s iconic style has evolved over the years