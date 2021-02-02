12 of the longest-lasting female friendships in Hollywood

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler met at a Chicago improv club in 1993.

Back when Poehler and Fey were cutting their teeth in the improv circuit, they met at Chicago’s ImprovOlympic theater. In her biography “Yes Please,” Poehler recalls meeting Fey for the first time.

“[ImprovOlympic co-founder Charna Halpern] said there was another new improviser in another one of her classes whom she thought I would really like. Her name was Tina and she was like me but with brown hair,” she wrote.

The two had their own show at ImprovOlympic for a bit before joining the legendary “Second City” improv troupe. Since that fateful meeting more than 25 years ago, the duo has gone on to host the Golden Globes, star in the movie “Sisters” together, and has created some of the most beloved “SNL” skits in recent history.