LongTail Video Finds Growth As Ad Network, Launches Syndication Play With Aol

LongTail Video, the New York-based provider of online video services, widely known as the provider of the open source JW Player, is serving a half billion ads into the streams of its publishing customers, says Dave Otten CEO in this interview with Beet.TV.



In addition to building the ad network, which he says has grown 400 per cent over the past 12 months, the company is making syndicated content available to publishers who want video on their sites. LongTail is pulling content from Aol/5Min and other sources, Otten says.

Recently, Brightcove introduced a syndication arrangement with Aol.

Yesterday the company announced a free, cloud-based version of its J W Player called LongTail.tv.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



