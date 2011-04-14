The 17 Longest Tunnels In The World

Photo: Courtesy of christian111 via panoramio

The world’s longest tunnels are definitely not the place for a car to break down.The longest tunnel, in Norway, spans over 15 miles, longer than the entire length of Manhattan, and uses sunrise-like lighting in three halls to help keep drivers alert during the 20 minute ride.



But if you want to travel through any of the tunnels, head overseas.

In just the last decade, China built three of the longest tunnels. Japan is home to three, and Norway, France, and Italy top the list as well.

This list includes road tunnels, and not rail or water-only tunnels.

