The 17 Longest Tunnels In The World

The world’s longest tunnels are definitely not the place for a car to break down.The longest tunnel, in Norway, spans over 15 miles, longer than the entire length of Manhattan, and uses sunrise-like lighting in three halls to help keep drivers alert during the 20 minute ride.

But if you want to travel through any of the tunnels, head overseas.

In just the last decade, China built three of the longest tunnels. Japan is home to three, and Norway, France, and Italy top the list as well.

This list includes road tunnels, and not rail or water-only tunnels.

DUPLEX A86, FRANCE: 6.2 miles

Source: Toussus.net

PLATBUTSCH, AUSTRIA: 6.2 mi

Source: The World's Longest Tunnel

GRAN SASSO D'ITALIA, ITALY: 6.3 mi

Source: The World's Longest Tunnel

HIDA , JAPAN: 6.7 mi

Source: The World's Longest Tunnel

YAMATE TUNNEL, JAPAN: 6.8 mi.

Source: Metropolitan Expressway Co

* The World's Longest Tunnel Page generally includes single tunnel constructions, and the Yamate is a combination of two routes so the entry differs.

KANETSU, JAPAN: 6.9 mi

Source: The World's Longest Tunnel

FOLGEFONN, NORWAY: 6.9 mi

Source: The World's Longest Tunnel

BAOJIASHAN, CHINA: 6.96 mi

Source: Rock and Soil Mechanics via Eugenio A. Merzagora

GUDVANGEN, NORWAY: 7.1 mi

Source: The World's Longest Tunnel

MOUNT BLANC, FRANCE-ITALY: 7.2 mi

Source: The World's Longest Tunnel

DIAPLINGI TUNNEL, CHINA: 7.6 mi

Source: CCSHI

FREJUS, FRANCE-ITALY: 8 mi

Source: The World's Longest Tunnel

HSUEHSHAN TUNNEL, TAIWAN: 8 mi

Source: The China Post

ARLBERG, AUSTRIA: 8.7 mi

Source: The New York Times

ST. GOTTHARD TUNNEL, SWITZERLAND: 10.5 mi

Source: The New York Times

QINLING ZHONGNANSHAN TUNNEL, CHINA: 11.21 mi

Source: The China Post, Xinhua

LAERDAL TUNNEL, NORWAY: 15.23 mi.

Source: Popular Mechanics, The World's Longest Tunnel

BONUS: America's Largest Tunnel, the Ted Williams/I-90 Extension, at 2.6 miles

Source: The World's Longest Tunnel Page

