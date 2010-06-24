Longest Tennis Match In History Still Going On -- Thanks To Stupid Wimbledon Tradition

And now I have to hold to get to 53-52.

Photo: AP

John Isner of the US and Nicholas Mahut of France are tied 52-52 in the 5th set of their second-round Wimbledon match.That’s 52 games to 52 games.



That’s because Wimbledon absurdly clings to the “tradition” of no 5th-set tiebreaker.

The tiebreaker is a perfect way to end a close match. It maximizes tension, gives equal opportunity to both players, and promises that the most dramatic moments of the match will come in a short burst at the end.

This stupid play-it-out-because-they-used-to-play-it-out-before-the-tiebreaker-was-invented, meanwhile, is Wimbledon tradition. So Isner and Mahut have been trying to kill each other for 8 hours now, and, at this rate, they’ll be trying to kill each other for another 8 hours.

Another pro, Novak Djokovic, just had a seemingly reasonable suggestion:

‘well maybe if a match gets to 50-50 there could be a tiebreaker’

We have a more reasonable one: Play a tiebreaker at 6-all, just like they do everywhere else.*

* Except the Australian Open and French Open, which have the same stupid tradition. Thank heavens the US Open came to its senses.

