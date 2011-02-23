The 15 Longest-Serving World Leaders

The probability of Muammar al-Qaddafi losing power in the rebellion is 75% on inTrade.
Although the country is in a state of war, the 68-year-old leader has held onto power for 41 years — that is about two-thirds of his life and the entire lifespan of most Libyans.
But then again Hosni Mubarak just fell after 30 years.
We looked up the world’s longest serving leaders who are not monarchs.
Meles Zenawi became leader of Ethiopia in May 28,1991.
Total Population: estimated at 88 million
Population under 20: 57.5 million
66 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides Zenawi.
Idriss Déby assumed power of Chad on December 2,1990.
Total Population: estimated at 10.54 million
Population under 20: 7 million
66 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides Idriss Déby.
Nursultan Nazarbayev assumed power of Kazakhstan on April 24, 1990.
Total Population: estimated at 15.46 million
Population under 20: 6.22 million
40 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides Nazarbayev.
Omar al-Bashir assumed power of Sudan on 30 June, 1989.
Total Population: estimated at 43.9 million
Population under 20: 27.8 million
63 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides al-Bashir.
With the south voting overwhelmingly to secede from northern Sudan, a new leader may be coming to power in the south. al-Bashir says he will not seek re-election.
Islom Karimov assumed power of Uzbekistan on 23 June, 1989.
Total Population: estimated at 27.86 million
Population under 20: 13.9 million
50 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides Islom Karimov.
Blaise Compaoré became leader of Burkina Faso on October 15, 1987 after a bloody coup d'etat.
Total Population: estimated at 15.75 million
Population under 25: 11.9 million
73 per cent have known no other leader besides Compaoré.
Total Population: estimated at 33.39 million
Population under 25: 26.3 million
78 per cent of Ugandans have known no other leader besides Museveni.
Yoweri Museveni became leader of Uganda on January 26, 1986. Museveni won another term in Uganda's presidential election held on February 18th.
Hu Sen became leader of Cambodia in January 14, 1985.
Total Population: estimated at 14.45 million
Population under 25: 9.54 million
66 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides Hu Sen.
Cameroon's leader Paul Biya became leader on 6 November, 1982.
Total Population: estimated at 19.3 million
Population under 30: 16.1 million
83 per cent have known no other leader besides Biya.
Total Population: estimated at 76.9 million
Population under 30: 51.2 million
66 per cent of the population have known no other supreme leader beside Al Khamenei.
Ali Khamenei was President power of Iran on October 2, 1981 to 1989 and became the Supreme Leader from 1989 to the present. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is the current President.
Total Population: estimated at 11.65 million
Population 30 and under: 9.03 million
Those born in Zimbabwe after 1980 are called 'born-frees.'
Robert Mugabe became leader of Zimbabwe on April 18, 1980 after achieving independence from British rule. In 2008 after a disputed presidential election which is believed to have been won by opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai; Mugabe and Tsvangirai formed a Unity government diving powers. Elections are slated for 2011.
77 per cent of the population, 'born-frees' have known no other leader besides Mugabe.
Total Population: estimated at 13 million
Population under 30: 10.4 million
80 per cent have known no other leader besides dos Santos.
José Eduardo dos Santos became leader of the former Portugese colony Angola on September 10, 1979. He is the second president since Angola's independence in 1975.
Total Population: estimated at 651 thousand
Population under 30: 469 thousand
72 per cent of Guineans have known no other leader besides Obiang.
Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbaso assumed power of Equatorial Guinea on August 3, 1979 after a bloody coup d'etat.
Total Population: estimated at 23.5 million
Population under 30: 18.9 million
Yemen's young population has recently taken to the streets in protest.
80 per cent of Yemenis have known no other leader besides Saleh.
Ali Abdullah Saleh became leader of North Yemen in July 18, 1978 - 1990 and is now the President of the Republic of Yemen since 1990.
Libya's leader assumed power on September 1, 1969 in a bloodless coup d'etat.
Libya's population is estimated at 6.5 million.
Population 40 and under: 5 million.
77 per cent of Libyans have never known another leader besides Gaddafi.
The world watches the escalating protests in Libya, wondering if the longest serving leader will step down or suppress his people as he has done since 1969. Reports of massacres in the capital of Tripoli is causing concern and Libya's diplomats have resigned in protest. Recent protests have posed the biggest challenge to Gaddafi's leadership. In a speech given on February 22nd, Gaddafi said he would not ste down and he would die in his country.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.