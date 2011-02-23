The 15 Longest-Serving World Leaders

The probability of Muammar al-Qaddafi losing power in the rebellion is 75% on inTrade.



Although the country is in a state of war, the 68-year-old leader has held onto power for 41 years — that is about two-thirds of his life and the entire lifespan of most Libyans.

But then again Hosni Mubarak just fell after 30 years.

We looked up the world’s longest serving leaders who are not monarchs.

