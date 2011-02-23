The 15 Longest-Serving World Leaders

Wadzanai Mhute
qaddafi gaddafi

The probability of Muammar al-Qaddafi losing power in the rebellion is 75% on inTrade.

Although the country is in a state of war, the 68-year-old leader has held onto power for 41 years — that is about two-thirds of his life and the entire lifespan of most Libyans.

But then again Hosni Mubarak just fell after 30 years.

We looked up the world’s longest serving leaders who are not monarchs.

Ethiopia's Meles Zenawi -- 20 years in power

Meles Zenawi became leader of Ethiopia in May 28,1991.

Total Population: estimated at 88 million

Population under 20: 57.5 million

66 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides Zenawi.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Chad's Idriss Déby -- 21 years in power

Idriss Déby assumed power of Chad on December 2,1990.

Total Population: estimated at 10.54 million

Population under 20: 7 million

66 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides Idriss Déby.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Kazakhstan's Nursultan Nazarbayev -- 21 years in power

Nursultan Nazarbayev assumed power of Kazakhstan on April 24, 1990.

Total Population: estimated at 15.46 million

Population under 20: 6.22 million

40 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides Nazarbayev.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Sudan's Omar al-Bashir -- 22 years in power

Omar al-Bashir assumed power of Sudan on 30 June, 1989.

Total Population: estimated at 43.9 million

Population under 20: 27.8 million

63 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides al-Bashir.

With the south voting overwhelmingly to secede from northern Sudan, a new leader may be coming to power in the south. al-Bashir says he will not seek re-election.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Uzbekistan's Islom Karimov -- 22 years in power

Islom Karimov assumed power of Uzbekistan on 23 June, 1989.

Total Population: estimated at 27.86 million

Population under 20: 13.9 million

50 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides Islom Karimov.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Burkina Faso's Blaise Compaoré -- 24 years in power

Blaise Compaoré became leader of Burkina Faso on October 15, 1987 after a bloody coup d'etat.

Total Population: estimated at 15.75 million

Population under 25: 11.9 million

73 per cent have known no other leader besides Compaoré.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Uganda's Yoweri Museveni -- 26 years in power

Total Population: estimated at 33.39 million

Population under 25: 26.3 million

78 per cent of Ugandans have known no other leader besides Museveni.

Yoweri Museveni became leader of Uganda on January 26, 1986. Museveni won another term in Uganda's presidential election held on February 18th.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Cambodia's Hun Sen -- 26 years in power

Hu Sen became leader of Cambodia in January 14, 1985.

Total Population: estimated at 14.45 million

Population under 25: 9.54 million

66 per cent of the population have known no other leader besides Hu Sen.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Cameroon's Paul Biya --29 years in power

Cameroon's leader Paul Biya became leader on 6 November, 1982.

Total Population: estimated at 19.3 million

Population under 30: 16.1 million

83 per cent have known no other leader besides Biya.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Iran's Ali Khamenei -- 30 years in power

Total Population: estimated at 76.9 million

Population under 30: 51.2 million

66 per cent of the population have known no other supreme leader beside Al Khamenei.

Ali Khamenei was President power of Iran on October 2, 1981 to 1989 and became the Supreme Leader from 1989 to the present. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is the current President.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Zimbabwe's Robert Gabriel Mugabe -- 31 years in power

Total Population: estimated at 11.65 million

Population 30 and under: 9.03 million

Those born in Zimbabwe after 1980 are called 'born-frees.'

Robert Mugabe became leader of Zimbabwe on April 18, 1980 after achieving independence from British rule. In 2008 after a disputed presidential election which is believed to have been won by opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai; Mugabe and Tsvangirai formed a Unity government diving powers. Elections are slated for 2011.

77 per cent of the population, 'born-frees' have known no other leader besides Mugabe.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Angola's José Eduardo dos Santos -- 32 years in power

Total Population: estimated at 13 million

Population under 30: 10.4 million

80 per cent have known no other leader besides dos Santos.

José Eduardo dos Santos became leader of the former Portugese colony Angola on September 10, 1979. He is the second president since Angola's independence in 1975.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbaso -- 32 years in power

Total Population: estimated at 651 thousand

Population under 30: 469 thousand

72 per cent of Guineans have known no other leader besides Obiang.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbaso assumed power of Equatorial Guinea on August 3, 1979 after a bloody coup d'etat.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Yemen's Ali Abdullah Saleh -- 33 years in power

Total Population: estimated at 23.5 million

Population under 30: 18.9 million

Yemen's young population has recently taken to the streets in protest.

80 per cent of Yemenis have known no other leader besides Saleh.

Ali Abdullah Saleh became leader of North Yemen in July 18, 1978 - 1990 and is now the President of the Republic of Yemen since 1990.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureau

Libya's Muammar al-Gaddafi -- 41 years in power

Libya's leader assumed power on September 1, 1969 in a bloodless coup d'etat.

Libya's population is estimated at 6.5 million.

Population 40 and under: 5 million.

77 per cent of Libyans have never known another leader besides Gaddafi.

The world watches the escalating protests in Libya, wondering if the longest serving leader will step down or suppress his people as he has done since 1969. Reports of massacres in the capital of Tripoli is causing concern and Libya's diplomats have resigned in protest. Recent protests have posed the biggest challenge to Gaddafi's leadership. In a speech given on February 22nd, Gaddafi said he would not ste down and he would die in his country.

Source: International database, U.S. Census Bureaa

How many of these powerlords are facing a rebellion?

See The Next 11 Countries At Risk Of Becoming The Next Egypt →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.