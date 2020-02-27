The longest-running show on every major network and streaming service

FOX ‘The Simpsons’ has been on TV for over 30 years.

We compiled a list of the longest-running original, scripted show on every network and streaming service.

For big broadcasters like ABC and CBS, the longest-running shows are juggernauts like the 16-season medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy,” and the 20-season Western epic, “Gunsmoke.”

But for streaming services, the longest-running shows can be short, like Hulu’s four-season teen drama, “East Los High.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Have you ever wondered what the longest-running show is on your favourite channel or streaming service? Because we have.

Insider compiled a list of the longest-running show on every channel and streaming service. We stuck with original, scripted shows (no news, talk shows, or sports), and ones that air in prime time (sorry, “General Hospital” and “As the World Turns”). Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus also failed to make the cut, since they have only been around for one season, as did the soon-to-be-released Peacock and HBO Max.

Keep scrolling to see which shows have been entertaining us for the longest.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is currently in its 16th season on ABC, and it has already been renewed for a 17th.

ABC ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Time on air: March 27, 2005 – present

IMDb summary: “A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors.”

“Gunsmoke” aired for 20 seasons on CBS, with a total of 635 episodes, plus five TV movies.

CBS ‘Gunsmoke.’

Time on air: September 10, 1955 – March 31, 1975

IMDb summary: “Marshal Matt Dillon keeps the peace in rough-and-tumble Dodge City.”

The longest-running show on NBC is sketch show “Saturday Night Live,” which is in the middle of its 45th season, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Justin Sutcliffe/ AP ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Time on air: October 11, 1975 – present

IMDb summary: “A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show.”

“The Simpsons” premiered on Fox in 1989, spawning 31 seasons (and counting) and a feature-length film.

Time on air: December 17, 1989 – present

IMDb summary: “The satiric adventures of a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield.”

The longest-running show on Comedy Central is “South Park,” which recently concluded its 23rd season. It’s been renewed through season 26.

Comedy Central ‘South Park.’

Time on air: August 13, 1997 – present

IMDb summary: “Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.”

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” ran for eight seasons on TBS. A ninth season is in the works in 2020 on BET.

Twentieth Television ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.’

Time on air: June 6, 2007 – August 10, 2012, revival TBD.

IMDb summary: “A multi-generational family lives together under one roof.”

The CW’s longest-running show, “Supernatural,” is concluding its 15th and final season this year.

The CW/Katie Yu ‘Supernatural.’

Time on air: September 13, 2005– May 18, 2020

IMDb summary: “Two brothers follow their father’s footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the Earth.”

“Beavis and Butt-Head” aired on MTV for eight seasons and 208 episodes.

MTV ‘Beavis and Butt-Head.’

Time on air: March 8, 1993 – November 28, 1997, October 27, 2011 – December 29, 2011

IMDb summary: “Animated MTV series about two teenage heavy-metal music fans who occasionally do idiotic things because they’re bored. For them, everything is ‘cool’ or ‘sucks.'”

The longest show to air on Nickelodeon is none other than “SpongeBob SquarePants,” which is currently airing its 12th season.

Viacom ‘Spongebob SquarePants.’

Time on air: May 1, 1999 – present

IMDB summary: “The misadventures of a talking sea sponge who works at a fast-food restaurant, attends a boating school, and lives in an underwater pineapple.”

Anthology series “American Horror Story” is the longest-running show on FX. It’s been renewed through at least season 13.

FX ‘American Horror Story.’

Time on air: October 5, 2011 – present

IMDb summary: “An anthology series centering on different characters and locations, including a house with a murderous past, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show circus, a haunted hotel, a possessed farmhouse, a cult, the apocalypse, and a slasher summer camp.”

Its sister network, FXX, has been airing “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” for six seasons, but it was on FX for eight seasons before that — making it a grand total of 14 seasons and counting.

FX ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’

Time on air: August 4, 2005 – December 20, 2012 on FX; September 4, 2013 – present on FXX

IMDb summary: “Five friends with big egos and slightly arrogant attitudes are the proprietors of an Irish pub in Philadelphia.”

TV Land’s “Younger” has been renewed for a seventh season.

TV Land ‘Younger.’

Time on air: March 31, 2015 – present

IMDb summary: “After being mistaken for younger than she really is, a single mother decides to take the chance to reboot her career and her love life as a 26 year old.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been making HBO viewers laugh for 10 seasons.

HBO ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’

Time on air: October 15, 2000 – September 11, 2011; October 1, 2017 – present

IMDb summary: “The life and times of Larry David and the predicaments he gets himself into with his friends and complete strangers.”

“Orphan Black” was the longest-running show produced specifically for BBC America, with five seasons and 50 episodes.

BBC ‘Orphan Black.’

Time on air: March 30, 2013 – August 12, 2017

IMDb summary: “A streetwise hustler is pulled into a compelling conspiracy after witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her.”

“Being Mary Jane” aired for five seasons on BET, with a total of 52 episodes.

BET ‘Being Mary Jane.’

Time on air: January 7, 2014 – April 23, 2019

IMDb summary: “The life of a young black woman, her work, her family, and the popular talk show which she hosts.”

A&E’s “Bates Motel” ran for five seasons and 50 episodes.

Time on air: March 18, 2013 – April 24, 2017

IMDb summary: “A contemporary prequel to ‘Psycho,’ giving a portrayal of how Norman Bates’ psyche unravels through his teenage years, and how deeply intricate his relationship with his mother, Norma, truly is.”

In America, beloved sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” has aired on Pop TV for its entire five-season run. It will end this year.

Pop ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

Time on air: January 13, 2015 – April 7, 2020

IMDb summary: “When rich video-store magnate Johnny Rose and his family suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup in Schitt’s Creek.”

When “Pretty Little Liars” began, Freeform was still called ABC Family. It ran for seven seasons and 160 episodes.

ABC/Freeform ‘Pretty Little Liars.’

Time on air: June 8, 2010 – June 27, 2017

IMDb summary:“Four friends band together against an anonymous foe who threatens to reveal their darkest secrets, while also investigating the disappearance of their best friend.”

The USA Network’s longest-running show was legal drama “Suits” which aired for nine seasons and 134 episodes.

Shane Mahood/ USA Network/ NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty Images ‘Suits.’

Time on air: June 23, 2011 – September 25, 2019

IMDb summary: “On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross, finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City’s best lawyers.”

“The Walking Dead” has been a smash hit for AMC, and is in the middle of its 10th season — it’s already been renewed for an 11th.

Gene Page/AMC ‘The Walking Dead.’

Time on air: October 31, 2010 – present

IMDb summary:“Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma to learn the world is in ruins, and must lead a group of survivors to stay alive.”

“The Closer” was TNT’s longest show, with seven seasons and 109 episodes.

TNT ‘The Closer.’

Time on air: June 13, 2005 – August 13, 2012

IMDb summary: “Deputy Police Chief Brenda Johnson runs the Priority Homicide Division of the LAPD with an unorthodox style. Her innate ability to read people and obtain confessions helps her and her team solve the city’s toughest, most sensitive cases.”

Showtime’s long-running “Shameless” will premiere its 11th and final season this year.

Showtime ‘Shameless.’

Time on air: January 9, 2011 – present

IMDb summary: “A scrappy, feisty, fiercely loyal Chicago family makes no apologies.”

“Eureka” aired on SyFy for five seasons, making it the network’s longest-running scripted show — unless “The Magicians” takes its crown.

Syfy ‘Eureka.’

Time on air: July 18, 2006 – July 16, 2012

IMDb summary: “A US Marshall becomes the sheriff of a remote cosy little Northwestern town of Eureka where the best minds in the US have secretly been tucked away to build futuristic inventions for the government which often go disastrously wrong.”

Beginning with season 4, “Mister Rogers’ Neighbourhood” aired on PBS for 28 seasons.

Focus Features ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighbourhood.’

Time on air: February 19, 1968 – February 2, 1970 on NET; February 15, 1971 – August 27, 2001 on PBS

IMDb summary: “Fred Rogers explores various topics for young viewers through presentations and music, both in his world and in the Neighbourhood of Make-Believe.”

E!’s first and longest-running scripted show was “The Royals,” which ran for four seasons and 40 episodes.

Paul Blundell/E! Entertainment ‘The Royals.’

Time on air: March 15, 2015 – May 13, 2018

IMDb summary: “Drama about a fictional British royal family in modern-day London.”

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” aired on Bravo for five seasons and 45 episodes, and was its first scripted series.

Bravo! ‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.’

Time on air: December 2, 2014 – July 19, 2018

IMDb summary: “Follows a best-selling author of a self-help book series who hides her recent separation as she starts to navigate her life as a single woman in her 40s in Los Angeles.”

“Army Wives” aired on Lifetime for seven seasons and 117 episodes.

Lifetime Television ‘Army Wives.’

Time on air: June 3, 2007 – June 9, 2013

IMDb summary: “Four women and one man share the common bond of loving someone in the US Army.”

“Queen Sugar,” which airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), is set to premiere its fifth season this year.

OWN ‘Queen Sugar.’

Time on air: September 6, 2016 – present

IMDb summary: “Follows the life of three siblings, who move to Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father – an 800-acre sugarcane farm.”

The History Channel’s “Vikings” is currently airing its sixth and final season.

History ‘Vikings.’

Time on air: March 3, 2013 – present

IMDb summary: “‘Vikings’ transports us to the brutal and mysterious world of Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking warrior and farmer who yearns to explore – and raid – the distant shores across the ocean.”

“When Calls the Heart” is airing its seventh season on the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Channel ‘When Calls the Heart.’

Time on air: January 11, 2014 – present

IMDb summary: “Elizabeth Thatcher, a young school teacher from a wealthy Eastern family, migrates from the big city to teach school in a small coal mining town in the west.”

“Portlandia” aired for eight seasons and 79 episodes on IFC.

IFC ‘Portlandia.’

Time on air: January 21, 2011 – March 22, 2018

IMDb summary: “A sketch-comedy series that parodies life in Portland, Oregon.”

“Yellowstone” is the longest-running show on the newly branded Paramount Channel — it was renewed for a third season last year.

Paramount Network ‘Yellowstone.’

Time on air: June 20, 2018 – present

IMDb summary: “A ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land.”

“I’m Sorry” is the longest-running show on TruTV. Its third season season will premiere this year.

truTV ‘I’m Sorry.’

Time on air: July 12, 2017 – present

IMDb summary: “A seemingly confident comedy writer, wife, and mum comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations.”

“Ed, Edd n Eddy” aired on Cartoon Network for six seasons and 70 episodes over an 11-year period.

Warner Bros. Television Distribution ‘Ed, Edd n Eddy.’

Time on air: January 4, 1999 – June 29, 2008 (plus a TV film on November 8, 2009)

IMDb summary: “The off-the-wall, day-to-day life of three friends who have exactly the same name.”

“Rectify” aired on SundanceTV for four seasons and 30 episodes.

SundanceTV ‘Rectify.’

Time on air: April 22, 2013 – December 14, 2016

IMDb summary: “Daniel Holden must put his life back together after serving 19 years on Georgia’s Death Row before DNA evidence calls his conviction into question.”

“Rogue” aired on DirecTV’s Audience network for 50 episodes across four seasons.

DirecTV ‘Rogue.’

Time on air: April 3, 2013 – May 24, 2017

IMDb summary: “Grace, a morally and emotionally conflicted undercover detective, is tormented by the possibility that her own actions contributed to her son’s mysterious death.”

Starz’ longest-running show “Power” wrapped up its sixth and final season in 2020. There were 64 episodes.

Starz Originals ‘Power.’

Time on air: June 7, 2014 – February 9, 2020

IMDb summary: “James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick, a wealthy New York night club owner who has it all, catering to the city’s elite and dreaming big, lives a double life as a drug kingpin.”

“Banshee” aired on Cinemax for a total of four seasons and 38 episodes.

Cinemax ‘Banshee.’

Time on air: January 11, 2013 – May 20, 2016

IMDb summary: “An ex-con assumes the identity of a murdered sheriff in the small town of Banshee, Pennsylvania, where he has some unfinished business.”

“Berlin Station” aired on Epix for three seasons and 29 episodes.

Epix (I) ‘Berlin Station.’

Time on air: October 16, 2016 – February 17, 2019

IMDb summary: “Follows a CIA team in Berlin and their clandestine activities.”

After its seventh and final season airs, “Grace and Frankie” will be Netflix’s longest-running show, with a planned 91 episodes.

Netflix ‘Grace and Frankie.’

Time on air: May 8, 2015 – present

IMDb summary: “Finding out that their husbands are not just work partners, but have also been romantically involved for the last twenty years, two women with an already strained relationship try to cope with the circumstances together.”

Hulu’s longest-running original show is “East Los High,” which aired for four seasons and 61 episodes. It will soon be overtaken by “The Handmaids’ Tale.”

Hulu ‘East Los High.’

Time on air: June 3, 2013 – December 1, 2017

IMDb summary: “A group of friends at East Los High face the trials and tribulations of teenagers growing up in East Los Angeles.”

Amazon Video’s longest-running show, “Bosch,” was renewed for a seventh and final season this year.

Amazon ‘Bosch.’

Time on air: February 6, 2014 – present

IMDb summary: “An LAPD homicide detective works to solve the murder of a 13-year-old boy while standing trial in federal court for the murder of a serial killer.”

“The Good Fight” is CBS All Access’ longest-running show, and will air its fourth season this year.

CBS ‘The Good Fight.’

Time on air: February 19, 2017 – present

IMDb summary: “When Diane Lockhart’s life savings are lost, she must start from scratch at a new firm.”

“Foursome” was YouTube Premium’s longest-running original show, with four seasons and 35 episodes.

YouTube ‘Foursome.’

Time on air: March 30, 2016 – October 24, 2018

IMDB summary: “Andie is on a mission to shake her stigma with the help of her three best friends.”

Streaming service Crackle’s longest-running show is the animated “SuperMansion,” which has aired for three seasons and five specials, but its fate is up in the air.

Sony Pictures Television ‘SuperMansion.’

Time on air: October 8, 2015 – May 9, 2019, next season TBD.

IMDb summary: “Ageing superhero, Titanium Rex, and his has-been team known as The League of Freedom struggle to stay relevant in a changing world.”

The latest streaming service, DC Universe, only has one show that’s lasted more than a season, “Titans,” which is set to premiere its third season this year.

Warner Bros. Television ‘Titans.’

Time on air: October 12, 2018 – present

IMDb summary: “A team of young superheroes combat evil and other perils.”

Facebook Watch has had two shows last for two seasons and 20 episodes each: “Five Points” and “Sorry for Your Loss.”

Facebook ‘Five Points’ and ‘Sorry for Your Loss.’

Time on air: June 4, 2018 – September 2, 2019 (“Five Points”); September 18, 2018 – November 19, 2019 (“Sorry for Your Loss”)

“Five Points” IMDb summary:“Five high school students from Chicago experience a life-changing event, told from different points of view. Each perspective is crucial to unveiling the truth.”

“Sorry for Your Loss” IMDb summary: “Her husband’s sudden death upends and transforms relationships in Leigh Shaw’s life and also forces her to realise how much she didn’t know about him.”

“Wizards of Waverly Place” takes the top spot as Disney Channel’s longest-running show, with four seasons and 106 episodes.

Bob D’Amico / Getty Images ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’

Time on air: October 12, 2007 – January 6, 2012 (plus a TV movie on March 15, 2013)

IMDb summary: “The Russo family may be an ordinary family with an average restaurant, but behind close doors, all three children must compete to be the next family wizard.”

Adult Swim’s longest-running show is “Squidbillies,” which was just renewed for a 13th season.

Adult Swim ‘Squidbillies.’

Time on air: October 16, 2005 – present

IMDb summary: “Follows the adventures of the Cuylers, an impoverished and dysfunctional family of anthropomorphic, air-breathing, redneck squids who live in a rural Appalachian community in the state of Georgia.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.