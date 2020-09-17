The 33 longest-running reality TV shows of all time

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3 The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have grown up on national television.

On September 8, Kim Kardashian West revealed in an Instagram post that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is ending after 14 years and 20 seasons.

For decades, reality shows have given audiences intimate glimpses into the lives of others, creating memorable villains and epic couples.

Insider is taking a look back at the reigning champions that dominated TV networks for decades.

MTV’s “The Real World” has been on TV since 1992, while “Cops” started in 1989.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Reality TV shows are a guilty pleasure for many people, whether they care to admit it or not.

For decades, reality series have given viewers memorable villains, epic couples, and plenty of shocking moments.

There is also no short supply of different kinds of reality shows, from competitions to makeovers. While some don’t last too long, there are others that become so popular that they remain on TV for years, providing numerous seasons of enjoyment.

With the announcement that the final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will air in early 2021, here are the longest-running reality TV shows of all time.

“Punk’d” aired on MTV with Ashton Kutcher as host from 2003 to 2007, but it’s made a few returns since.

MTV Ashton Kutcher was an expert at pranking celebrities on ‘Punk’d.’

Ashton Kutcher provided quality entertainment for viewers as the host and co-creator of MTV’s “Punk’d.” During each episode, fans looked forward to seeing which celebrity the “That ’70s Show” actor targeted as the latest victim of his bizarre pranks. While some stars found the practical jokes hysterical, others cried on the spot as they were put into situations that they couldn’t control.

The show ran consistently from 2003 to 2007, returned in 2012 with a few celebrity hosts, and returned again on BET in 2015 with additional hosts. In 2020, the show was once again brought back, this time hosted by Chance the Rapper and available only on Quibi.

Biggest stars: Some of the most iconic pranks were played on Justin Timberlake, Hilary Duff, Pink, Beyoncé, and Elijah Wood. During an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Kutcher said that punking Drake was his personal highlight of the entire show.

The gross yet fascinating “Fear Factor” has officially been on television for eight years.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Joe Rogan used to host ‘Fear Factor.’

Some might call it gross, while others might argue that it’s fascinating. Despite your stance on “Fear Factor,” the show has reigned supreme for quite some time. Originally airing on NBC with host Joe Rogan, the show forced contestants to confront their biggest fears and take on challenges in hopes of winning a cash prize at the end.

“Fear Factor” was cancelled in 2006 and then revived in 2011, only to be cancelled again in 2012. Finally, in 2017, MTV revived it once more, bringing on rapper and actor Ludacris as the host. Ludacris hosted for two seasons before “Fear Factor” ended for good in mid-2018.

Biggest stars: Special episodes of “Fear Factor” featured famous contestants like David Hasselhoff, Kelly Preston, John Travolta, and Donny Osmond.

MTV’s “Road Rules” ran for 12 years, premiering in 1995 and ending in 2007.

Stanislaw Pytel/Reuters Strangers travelled from location to location in an RV.

On “Road Rules,” contestants travelled together across the country in an RV, hoping to eventually win a monetary prize. By season three of the show, hopefuls journeyed outside of America to places like Europe and the Caribbean islands. The success of “Road Rules” led MTV to develop “The Challenge,” which is still on the network today.

Biggest stars: Kit Hoover participated in the first season of “Road Rules” and today she is one of the co-hosts on “Access Live.”

As the third instalment of the franchise, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premiered in 2008.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Nene Leaks currently stars on ‘RHOA.’

Similar to the other shows in the “Housewives” franchise, “RHOA” focuses on several women living in Georgia and the drama that unfolds in their daily lives. Viewers have seen the women build their own brands, undergo relationship changes, and throw shade.

Recently, the stars began filming for the 13th season.

Biggest stars: The most recent season included Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, and Porsha Williams.

Since 2008, “The Real Housewives of New York City” has offered viewers a glimpse into the fabulous lives of women living in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty The New York City housewives take drama to another level.

If you’re anything like Andy Cohen, you can’t get enough of the drama that’s focused around these NYC-based women. The show’s many seasons have included fights, vacations that are anything but relaxing, and dramatic outbursts.

Season 12 is currently on air and has been full of exciting drama and announcements so far.

Biggest stars: Star Bethenny Frankel had her own talk show, founded Skinnygirl Cocktails, and wrote several books. Ramona Singer also released two original pinot grigios. Additionally, Singer wrote a memoir titled “Life on the Ramona Coaster.”

“MTV Cribs” ran from 2000 to 2010. In 2017, the show was revived, debuting short-form episodes for Snapchat Discover.

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images ‘Teen Cribs’ also became a spinoff of the show.

Before the creation of social media apps that allow celebrities to share details of their personal lives, “MTV Cribs” provided fans with a peek into the houses of the rich and famous. On the show, stars would give a tour of their properties and highlight the most impressive features while a camera crew followed. This included multiple vehicles, walk-in closets, and lavish bathrooms.

The show ran on MTV from 2000-2010. In 2009, MTV switched formats to “Teen Cribs,” where the audience could get a glimpse into the lavish homes of everyday teenagers. In 2017, MTV reimagined the show, launching short-form episodes for Snapchat Discover.

Biggest stars: “MTV Cribs” featured plenty of actors, musicians, and athletes, including Leah Remini, Ne-Yo, DJ Khaled, Perez Hilton, Josh Hutcherson, Pamela Anderson, and Laura Prepon.

“Battle of the Network Stars” ran from 1976 to 1988, then was revived in 2017 for one final summer season.

ABC Thomas Calabro, Deidre Hall, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Rachelle Lefevre prepare to compete.

“Battle of the Network Stars” aired on ABC for more than 10 years, splitting TV stars into teams and having them complete challenges that tested their athletic skills. These tasks included swimming, kayaking, running, and obstacle courses.

In 2017, the show returned for a limited time revival with 100 celebrities split into 20 teams, filmed at Pepperdine University.

Biggest stars: The original series included appearances from stars like Heather Locklear, Farrah Fawcett, and William Shatner. The 10-episode reboot included Dave Coulier, Joey Lawrence, Mischa Barton, Lance Bass, and Kelly Osbourne. Some stars who competed on the original version like Lou Ferrigno and Mackenzie Phillips even returned for the revival.

“Food Network Star” was on the air for 13 years.

Eddy Chen/Food Network Season 11 contestants included Sita Lewis, Emilia Cirker, and Matthew Grunwald.

“Food Network Star” has completed 14 seasons in search of the network’s next star chef. Each week, competitors must cook food that showcases their unique culinary point of view and complete different challenges until a winner is selected. Each season also includes Food Network veterans Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis, who serve as mentors and judges.

After the 14th season in 2018, there have been no recent announcements of new seasons. At the same time, there has been no reporting of “Food Network Star” being cancelled, so fans are still hoping for the return of the iconic show sometime in the future.

Biggest stars: Some of the most successful people who competed on “Food Network Star” include Guy Fieri, Jeff Mauro, and Damaris Phillips. Fieri has appeared on several Food Network shows, including “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives,” “Guy’s Big Bite,” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.” Mauro is a co-host on “The Kitchen” and Phillips hosted “Southern at Heart.”

“Chopped” has been inspiring novice chefs since it premiered in 2007.

David Lang/Food Network Ted Allen hosts ‘Chopped.’

The fact that “Chopped” has been part of the Food Network since 2007 and has more than 45 seasons is a testament to its success. During each episode, chefs compete and make meals using a basket of mystery ingredients until one person remains after the dessert round is judged.

In addition to regular episodes, “Chopped” has premiered special episodes based on holiday themes, family members competing against each other, and chefs who work in similar industries.

Recently, season 45 ran from January to July. Now, season 46 is underway, with new episodes premiering every week.

Biggest stars: Celebrities like Carnie Wilson, Penn Gillette, Lou Diamond Phillips, Lucas Grabeel, and Jodi Lyn O’Keefe have competed in the kitchen, with the prize money given to a charity of their choice. Previous episodes have also included some “Chopped” and Food Network veterans, like Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, and Scott Conant.

“The Apprentice,” starring Donald Trump, premiered in 2004, and was followed by “Celebrity Apprentice,” which was eventually cancelled in 2017.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, and Joan Rivers were on the reality TV show.

Originally known as “The Apprentice,” contestants were asked to complete tasks that tested their entrepreneurial abilities until one person was left and selected to be an apprentice for Donald Trump.

Starting in 2008, the show shifted to “The Celebrity Apprentice,” hosted by Donald Trump. For seven seasons, celebrities competed to earn money that would be given to a charity of their choosing. When “The New Celebrity Apprentice” returned for a new season in 2017, Arnold Schwarzenegger took over hosting duties, but announced his departure from the show a few months later.

Biggest stars: The first winner of “Celebrity Apprentice” was Piers Morgan in 2008. The winners of the seasons following included the late Joan Rivers, Bret Michaels, John Rich, and Arsenio Hall.

“Star Search” was on the air from 1983 to 1995, and then again from 2003 to 2004.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Mark Mejia (right) reacts to winning ‘Star Search’ in 2004.

For several years “Star Search” was a major reality TV show that aimed to discover America’s rising stars. On the series, contestants performed for an audience before moving forward to the next stage or being eliminated. During the finals, the winning acts were awarded $US100,000.

Biggest stars: Some of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars appeared on the hit show when they were younger, including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Jessica Simpson.

After 14 years, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be leaving TV after its final season premieres in early 2021.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images The family has grown up in front of millions of viewers.

When the Kardashians’ reality TV show aired on E!, no one could have predicted that the show would still be running 10 years after its series premiere. It has propelled the Kardashians to become one of America’s most talked-about families. On “KUWTK,” fans have gotten an inside look at the Kardashians’ lives and the empire that they have built.

Stars: Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, and Rob Kardashian have all starred or appeared on the show.

Viewers have been watching brides find their dream gown on “Say Yes to the Dress” for 14 years and counting.

TLC Kristin Chenoweth appeared on season 10 of the show.

Brides place a lot of importance on choosing the perfect dress for their big day, which is probably why TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress” has become such a successful show since it premiered in 2007. Taking place in New York City’s Kleinfeld Bridal, women from around the country (and sometimes outside of the US) travel to Kleinfeld’s in search of the dress that they will wear on their wedding day.

Season 19 is currently on air.

Biggest stars: Broadway veteran Kristin Chenoweth appeared not to find a dress for herself, but to help her assistant and close friend, Julie Trussell, pick one. In 2016, paralympian and “DWTS” runner-up Amy Purdy stopped by the store to pick out a wedding dress.

Celebrities including Kelly Ripa and Jillian Michaels have also made appearances to surprise brides and offer words of wisdom.

“The Biggest Loser” premiered in 2004, but has only been on the air for 14 years due to a four-year hiatus.

NBC/Getty The season three finale of The Biggest Loser, which Dr. Jennifer Kerns competed on.

Since 2004, trainers on “The Biggest Loser” have been showing contestants tough love in an effort to help them lose weight. Each season, contestants team up with trainers and medical staff to completely change their dietary and exercise habits in order to see significant results.

After a four year hiatus, “The Biggest Loser” returned in 2020 for season 18.

Biggest stars: “The Biggest Loser” isn’t known for celebrity contestants, but they managed to get “American Idol” season two winner Ruben Studdard on the show in 2014. The series also included “Survivor: Borneo” winner and “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Richard Hatch for season 17. The same season also featured Erin Willett, a semifinalist on season two of “The Voice.”

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” has been on air since 2006.

Bravo British real estate agents David Parnes and James Harris star on ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.’

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” focuses on several real estate brokers, including their professional and personal lives.

The show’s 12th season is currently on air, where audiences can watch their favourite real estate agents navigate the west coast’s changing real estate industry and grapple with the aftermath of the wildfires.

Biggest stars: The cast of season 12 of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” consisted of Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor, James Harris, and David Parnes.

“America’s Got Talent” also premiered in 2006 and is in its 15th season.

Mitchell Varble/NBCUniversal Celine Tam on ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Since the first season of “America’s Got Talent” aired in 2006, viewers have seen a variety of talents showcased from ventriloquists, dance crews, singers, magicians, and jugglers. The show was created by Simon Cowell and the current judging panel includes Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara.

Biggest stars: Some of the most notable contestants from “AGT” aren’t necessarily the winners. Season 11 musician Grace Vanderwall was called “the next Taylor Swift” by judges, while season eight magician Collins Key is now a YouTube star with more than 12 million subscribers. Season five violinist Lindsey Stirling also gained popularity through YouTube and made it to the finals of season 25 of “DWTS.” Season six comedian Melissa Villaseñor is currently a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Also premiering in 2006, “Top Chef” just finished its 17th season.

Bravo Things get heated in the ‘Top Chef’ kitchen.

Each season, “Top Chef” takes place in a designated city and chefs complete challenges in order to impress the judges and avoid elimination. During the finals, the person who creates the best full-course meal is crowned the winner. The success of the series has led to special themed episodes and spin-offs, like “Top Chef Junior” and “Top Chef Duels.”

This past spring, Melissa King was crowned champion on season 17.

Biggest stars: Adam Levine, Charlize Theron, Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Shailene Woodley, Pink, Lea Michele, Jimmy Fallon, and Natalie Portman have all made guest appearances on the show.

“Little People, Big World” has been on air since 2006 and is gearing up to premiere its new season in late September.

‘Little People Big World’/TLC The Roloff family on the TLC show.

This nonfiction program shows the lives of Oregon-based family the Roloffs, which includes parents Matt and Amy, fraternal twins Zach and Jeremy, daughter Molly, and son Jacob. Matt, Amy, and Zach have dwarfism, and major storylines of the show are focused on their obstacles as little people.

The newest season is expected to premiere on September 29, 2020, and features Amy Roloff moving away from the farm.

Biggest stars: The series has followed the Roloffs for more than a decade, reaching approximately 300 episodes. In a blog post from February 2017, Jacob critiqued the show and explained why he chose to leave it after being on camera since he was 6 years old. Most recently,Jeremy left the TLC drama.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” debuted in 2006, and continues to entertain audiences with plenty of drama to this day.

Bravo ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ spawned several other ‘Housewives’ shows.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” was the first of Bravo’s “Housewives” franchise, and it’s still on the air. From throwing drinks in people’s faces to weddings and pregnancies, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” has plenty of drama to go around.

While filming for the most recent season was paused due to COVID-19, the 15th season is expected to premiere in October.

Biggest stars: Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Gretchen Rossi, Brooks Ayers, Heather Dubrow, and Alexis Bellino have appeared on “RHOC” more than anyone else in the show’s history.

“America’s Next Top Model” was on the air from 2003 to 2018.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA Tyra Banks.

“America’s Next Top Model” has solidified its place as one of the most popular fashion reality shows on TV. “ANTM” was co-created by Tyra Banks, who also served as the head judge. For cycle 23, Banks stepped down and Rita Ora replaced her.

More recently, Banks received criticism and apologised for her treatment towards some contestants and her creative choices.

Biggest stars: Previous contestants (including a few winners) have gone on to walk runway shows for popular designers, while others have starred in ads and appeared on TV shows or movies – like Adrianne Curry, Analeigh Tipton, Yaya DaCosta, and Nyle DiMarco. Winnie Harlow, who was known as Chantelle Young when competing during season 21, has walked runways, starred in campaigns, and appeared in Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” visual album.

“So You Think You Can Dance” has been capturing audience’s hearts since it premiered in 2005.

Adam Rose/FOX Season 14 dancer Koine Iwasaki was paired with Marko German.

While shows like “DWTS” showcase well-known celebrities in the ballroom, “So You Think You Can Dance” aims to find “America’s Favourite Dancer.” Each week, “SYTYCD” contestants perform routines for the judges that show off their versatility as a dancer. From jazz to Bollywood, the show tests contestants on a variety of different dance styles until a winner is crowned at the very end.

The 17th season was pegged to air this summer, but due to COVID-19, it is indefinitely postponed.

Biggest stars: On the show’s past seasons, contestants (regardless of whether or not they were winners) have found success in TV and movies. Allison Holker from season two is a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” and married to former “SYTYCD” contestant Stephen “Twitch” Boss (who appeared in several “Step Up” films and “Magic Mike XXL”). Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and Jenna Johnson are also pro dancers on “DWTS.” Season two winner Travis Wall has served as a choreographer for later seasons of the show and won two Emmys for Outstanding Choreography. Jeanine Mason, the season 5 champion, went on to land a starring role in the CW drama “Roswell, New Mexico.”

Audiences have been watching Gordon Ramsey on “Hell’s Kitchen” since 2005.

Fox Gordon Ramsay uses his years of experience as a chef to improve amateur chefs on ‘Hell’s Kitchen.’

Gordon Ramsay has been instilling fear into aspiring chefs on “Hell’s Kitchen” since 2005. On the show, contestants must complete several food-related challenges while Ramsay overlooks every minute detail until one winner is chosen at the end of the season. The winner is usually offered a cash prize in addition to the chance to work with Ramsay or at another restaurant as a head or executive chef.

Biggest stars: Past winners of “Hell’s Kitchen” have gone on to become head and executive chefs at reputable restaurants, like New York City’s BLT Steak and Fort Lauderdale’s B Ocean.

The 29th season of “Dancing With the Stars” just kicked off, and the iconic franchise has been on air since 2005.

Adam Taylor/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images ‘Dancing With the Stars’ returns September 14.

“Dancing With the Stars” has been part of ABC since the first season aired in June 2005. Over the course of 29 seasons, the show has paired professional dancers with athletes, singers, actors, politicians, and reality TV personalities – all competing for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The series always keeps viewers on their toes, incorporating interesting (and sometimes double) eliminations, as well as surprisingly impressive performances from those least expected.

The 29th season premiered on September 14 and features celebrities including Carole Baskin, Nelly, and AJ McLean.

Biggest stars: The first season featured six celebrities (including the star of the first “Bachelorette” season, Trista Sutter). Past notable winners include Laurie Hernandez, Alfonso Ribiero, Bindi Irwin, Jennifer Grey, and Hannah Brown.

After premiering in 2004, “Project Runway” continues to captivate audiences, and is currently casting for its 19th season.

Getty Images/Larry Busacca Nina Garcia, Zac Posen, and Heidi Klum take their ‘Project Runway’ roles seriously.

Aspiring fashion designers know that becoming successful in the industry is an upward battle that requires hard work and sufficient funding, which is why shows like “Project Runway” are so appealing. The winner is given a cash prize of $US100,000 to start their own line (though in some cases it has been a larger sum), among other benefits that help them to get their foot in the fashion door.

In addition to a regular panel of judges, stars like Kate Upton, Olivia Munn, and Demi Lovato have stepped in as guest judges. After 16 seasons, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn left the show to host “Making the Cut” for Amazon.

For season 17, Karlie Kloss replaced Klum as the new host, with alumnus Christian Siriano replacing Gunn as the mentor. Recently, casting for season 19 opened in February 2020.

Biggest stars: The most well-known contestant from “Project Runway” is Christian Siriano, who won season four. Since winning, Siriano has become one of the most popular designers in the world, with presentations at major fashion shows and his designs worn by numerous celebrities. Other winners, like Chloe Dao and Leanne Marshall, have launched boutiques and had their work featured in magazine spreads.

After the success of “The Bachelor,” ABC launched “The Bachelorette” in 2003.

John Fleenor via Getty Images Bachelorette stars Becca Kufrin, Rachel Lindsay, and Jojo Fletcher.

Following the conclusion of season one of “The Bachelor,” ABC premiered “The Bachelorette,” typically choosing the runner-up from the previous season of “The Bachelor” to be the main star (though there have been exceptions). Similar to fans of “The Bachelor,” viewers of “The Bachelorette” are passionate and can’t help but become consumed by the show and its many twists.

The upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere on October 13, 2020 and stars Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Biggest stars: Season one star Trista Rehn married winner Ryan Sutter in 2003 and they have two children together. Season six’s Ali Fedotowsky later married Kevin Manno, acted as a news correspondent, and is now a blogger. Season 10’s Andi Dorfan released a book titled “It’s Not OK,” and season 11’s Kaitlyn Bristowe currently runs a podcast titled “Off the Vine.”

More recently, Hannah Brown won a People’s Choice Award in 2019 for her performance on the show, then went on to compete and win the 28th season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“American Idol” premiered in 2002, took a two-year break, and then was revived in 2018.

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect via Getty Images Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman were co-hosts during season one of ‘American Idol.’

When “American Idol” premiered on Fox in 2002, it was the primary talent competition show solely for aspiring singers. Each season, amateur singers would audition in cities across the country in the hopes of winning over the judges and American viewers. Although “AI” was cancelled in 2016, it was revived by ABC and returned in 2018 with a brand new panel of judges that consisted of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Biggest stars: Past winners include Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia Barrino, Carrie Underwood, and Jordin Sparks. Despite not winning during their respectable seasons, Jennifer Hudson, Kellie Pickler, Chris Daughtry, Adam Lambert, and Phillip Phillips all became popular names in the music industry.

ABC’s iconic franchise “The Bachelor” premiered in 2002.

ABC Peter Weber in ‘The Bachelor.’

“The Bachelor” has been one of ABC’s most popular reality TV shows since it first aired in 2002. Over the course of several weeks, viewers tune in to see who gets a rose from the Bachelor, and eventually a proposal (in most cases) at the very end of the season.

Perhaps what makes the show so addicting is the increased drama, especially at the hands of the contestants who have come to be labelled as “villains.” Although the winning couples don’t always stay together, people thoroughly enjoy following each season.

Peter Weber was the lead in the 24th season, which ran from January to March 2020. Matt James was announced as the lead for the 25th season, but the air date has not yet been set.

Biggest stars: The first Bachelor, Alex Michel, has stayed clear of the spotlight following the conclusion of his season – and a considerable number of past stars have also remained out of the public. Some have continued with reality TV, like Jake Pavelka and Nick Grimaldi, who competed on different seasons of “Dancing With the Stars.” Season 20’s Ben Higgins also starred in a reality TV show called “Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?” with Lauren Bushnell.

Fans have been watching “The Amazing Race” since it premiered in 2001.

Trae Patton/CBS ‘The Amazing Race’ asks contestants to complete dangerous tasks.

Contestants on “The Amazing Race” pair up to complete a series of challenges that take them around the globe to different destinations. Being on the show requires both physical and mental strength, and the first team to reach the final destination receives a prize of $US1,000,000.

The 32nd season is expected to debut in October 2020. Similar to other reality shows, filming for the 33rd season has been on hold due to COVID-19.

Biggest stars: Season 24 featured an all-star cast of competitors, including YouTubers Joey Graceffa and Meghan Camarena. Season 25 features pro-surfer Bethany Hamilton, and season 28 featured Tyler Oakley.

“Big Brother” has been on TV since 2000.

Henning Kaiser/picture alliance via Getty Images ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ being filmed in August 2020.

On the CBS show “Big Brother,” competitors (known as house guests) must all live in the same home under constant surveillance and no contact with anyone outside of the house. Each week, they are required to complete challenges, with a different guest voted off (or “evicted”) each time. Through strategies and alliances, house guests can outsmart the competition and stay on the show longer.

This past summer, filming faced delays due to COVID-19, and it was announced that Season 22 would be called “Big Brother: All-Stars” and only feature previous guests. The newest season premiered on August 5, 2020.

Biggest stars: Frankie Grande, a YouTube star and older brother of singer Ariana Grande, competed on the show during season 17. Other contestants on the show, like Kayleigh Morris, Kieran Lee, and Chanelle McCleary, appeared on other reality TV shows.

The early 2000s gave birth to plenty of competition shows, including “Survivor,” which premiered on CBS in 2000.

CBS via Getty Images Natalie Anderson and Tony Vlachos on the season finale of ‘Survivor,’ which aired May 13, 2020.

“Survivor” is by far one of the longest-running reality TV shows, spanning over40 seasons and 596 episodes on CBS. The show still remains popular, with viewers tuning in to see contestants vie for the $US1,000,000 prize at the end of the season. After being taken to a secluded area, competitors do everything possible in order to avoid becoming a castaway and remain long enough to win the cash prize.

In February 2020, the series’ most recent season, titled “Survivor: Winners at War,” premiered to honour the 20th anniversary of the show. Since the 40th season, filming has been delayed due to COVID-19, but it is expected to resume in spring 2021.

Biggest stars: Multiple contestants, like Ozzy Lusth, Aras Baskaukas, Candice Cody, Stephenie LaGrossa, and Erik Reichenbach, returned for more than one season of the show.

Fans of reality TV have been watching their favourite characters compete on “The Challenge” since it premiered in 1998.

MTV Season 29 of MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ pushed hopefuls to their limits.

MTV’s “The Challenge” has been part of the network since it first aired in June 1998. Each season, familiar faces from other MTV shows (like “Are You the One?” “The Real World,” and “Road Rules”) and new hopefuls complete tasks with the goal of getting the cash prize at the end of the competition.

The show’s most recent competition premiered in April 2020.

Biggest stars: In November 2017, MTV launched “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars,” which featured previous champions facing off against celebrities. Stars on the show included Shawn Johnson, MTV’s Matt Rife, rapper and actor Romeo Miller, and NFL player Terrell Owens.

MTV’s “The Real World” has been on the air since 1992, with season 33 taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

MTV ‘The Real World’ stars typically reunite for a special episode.

When “The Real World” first aired on MTV in the ’90s, the idea was to follow several young people living together in the same city, experiencing the same things that typical youths are forced to confront, like religion and sexuality. The first season took place in New York City.

The series ran on MTV from 1992-2017, then switched to Facebook Watch in 2018. After a one-year break, the show returned in 2019 with season 33 taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Biggest stars: One of the most successful stars from “The Real World” is Jamie Chung, who is now an actress. Chung had a recurring role on season three of “Gotham” and currently stars as Blink on FOX’s “The Gifted.”

“Cops” aired for 31 years, but faced major criticism that eventually resulted in the show’s cancellation in June 2020.

SPIKE ‘Cops.’

Paramount Network’s “Cops” has been on air consistently since 1989. On the show, real-life cops travel with cameras to give viewers an inside look at what the occupation entails, from high-speed pursuits to drug busts and robberies.

The Paramount Network confirmed in early June that the show would be cancelled after its 33rd season, which premiered on June 15.

The New York Times reported that since 2013, Colour of Change, a civil rights group, has been campaigning for the cancellation of the show, arguing the network, producers, and the advertisers “have built a profit model around distorted and dehumanising portrayals of black Americans and the criminal justice system.”

Biggest stars: Each episode highlights a different law enforcement officer from across the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.