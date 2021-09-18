Search

The 10 longest range electric vehicles you can buy in the US that aren’t Teslas

Tim Levin
Hyundai Kona Electric
Kona Electric. Hyundai
  • Tesla’s four models can go farther on a full battery than any other electric vehicles.
  • But there are plenty of non-Tesla EVs that deliver solid EPA-rated range.
  • Ford, VW, Chevy, and Hyundai are the next best picks for range after Tesla.
10. Porsche Taycan – 227 miles (365km)
Image
2021 Porsche Taycan. Kristen Lee
Porsche’s first attempt at an all-electric car has turned out to be a smash hit, with the Taycan flying off of dealer lots. There are several Taycan models and two body styles to choose from, but the $US103,800 ($AU142,857) Taycan 4S gets the best range of the bunch. 
9. Polestar 2 – 233 miles (375km)
2021 Polestar 2
2021 Polestar 2 Guillaume Fournier Photographe
The Polestar 2 is the first EV from Polestar, a new EV brand that spun out from Volvo. The 2021 model gets 233 miles (375km) of EPA range, but a future single-motor model due out in January is set to deliver upwards of 260 miles (418km), according to the company.

A 2021 Polestar 2 starts at around $US60,000 ($AU82,576), but the 2022 model will run you as little as $US47,200 ($AU64,960). 

The Polestar 2 earned the title of Insider's Car of the Year in 2020

8. Jaguar I-Pace – 234 miles (377km)
Jaguar I-Pace.
I-Pace. Jaguar
Jaguar’s squat little crossover starts at $US70,000 ($AU96,339). The all-wheel-drive SUV delivers a whopping 394 horsepower and 512 pound (232kg)-feet of torque, Jaguar says. It’ll hit 60 mph (97km/h) in 4.5 seconds, the company claims. 
7. Audi E-Tron GT – 238 miles (383km)
Audi E-Tron GT electric sedan.
2022 E-Tron GT. Audi
The E-Tron GT is Audi’s new electric sport sedan to take on the Tesla Model S and future EVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQS. It starts at around $US100,000 ($AU137,627), and a high-performance RS version is available too. That one will run you $US140,000 ($AU192,678). 
6. Kia Niro EV – 239 miles (385km)
Kia Niro EV
Niro EV. Kia
The base Kia Niro EV costs just over $US39,000 ($AU53,675). There’s also a $US44,650 ($AU61,451) Premium trim that gets you upgraded materials and features, but no more range. 

Check out Insider's full review of the Niro EV here

5. Chevrolet Bolt EUV – 247 miles (398km)
EMBARGO 2/14/2022 4PM ET 2022 Chevrolet BoltEUV 010
2022 Bolt EUV. Chevrolet
Chevrolet broadened its EV lineup in 2021 by launching a crossover version of the Bolt EV called the Bolt EUV. That stands for Electric Utility Vehicle, in case you’re wondering. 

Despite having “utility” in its name, the $US33,000 ($AU45,417) vehicle actually offers slightly less cargo space than the Bolt EV hatchback. It also has a skosh less range due to its higher ride height. 

There’s just one problem for potential Bolt EUV buyers: Amid GM’s massive recall of Bolt EVs with faulty batteries, the carmaker has halted production of the EUV until at least mid-October. 

4. Hyundai Kona Electric – 258 miles (415km)
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric.
2022 Kona Electric. Hyundai
Hyundai’s popular subcompact SUV has had a battery-powered sibling in the US since 2019. All trims deliver the full 258 miles (415km) of estimated range. A base 2022 Kona Electric will run you $US34,000 ($AU46,793) to start, down more than $US3,000 ($AU4,129) from the 2021 model. 
3. Chevrolet Bolt EV – 259 miles (417km)
EMBARGO 2/14/2022 4PM ET 2022 Chevrolet BoltEV 006
2022 Bolt EV. Chevrolet
Chevy gave the Bolt EV a sleek refresh for 2022, adding on slimmed-down LED headlights and a color-matched grille panel. The new Bolt offers the same range as its predecessor, but comes in thousands cheaper at $US31,000 ($AU42,664).

However attractive a buy the Bolt EV may be, you may need to wait a while to get your hands on one. Chevy has halted production of the EV until it can secure more reliable battery packs. 

 

2. Volkswagen ID.4 Pro – 260 miles (418km)
2021 Volkswagen ID.4.
2021 ID.4. Volkswagen
The ID.4, VW’s first EV for the US market, gets up to 260 miles (418km) of EPA-rated range in the Pro trim, which starts at $US39,995 ($AU55,044). The sold-out first-edition model can travel 250 miles (402km) on a full battery. 
1. Ford Mustang Mach-E – 305 miles (491km)
Rear ford mach-e
Mustang Mach-E. Ford
Ford’s first electric SUV gets an impressive 305 miles (491km) of range in the California Route 1 trim, which retails for $US50,400 ($AU69,364). The model comes standard with the Mach-E’s larger battery pack and rear-wheel drive. 

The $US42,895 ($AU59,035) base model, the Mustang Mach-E Select, earns an EPA range rating of 230 miles (370km).

