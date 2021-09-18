The 10 longest range electric vehicles you can buy in the US that aren’t Teslas

- Tesla’s four models can go farther on a full battery than any other electric vehicles.
- But there are plenty of non-Tesla EVs that deliver solid EPA-rated range.
- Ford, VW, Chevy, and Hyundai are the next best picks for range after Tesla.
A 2021 Polestar 2 starts at around $US60,000 ($AU82,576), but the 2022 model will run you as little as $US47,200 ($AU64,960).
The Polestar 2 earned the title of Insider’s Car of the Year in 2020.
Despite having “utility” in its name, the $US33,000 ($AU45,417) vehicle actually offers slightly less cargo space than the Bolt EV hatchback. It also has a skosh less range due to its higher ride height.
There’s just one problem for potential Bolt EUV buyers: Amid GM’s massive recall of Bolt EVs with faulty batteries, the carmaker has halted production of the EUV until at least mid-October.
However attractive a buy the Bolt EV may be, you may need to wait a while to get your hands on one. Chevy has halted production of the EV until it can secure more reliable battery packs.
The $US42,895 ($AU59,035) base model, the Mustang Mach-E Select, earns an EPA range rating of 230 miles (370km).