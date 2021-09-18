The 10 longest range electric vehicles you can buy in the US that aren’t Teslas

9. Polestar 2 – 233 miles (375km)

The Polestar 2 is the first EV from Polestar, a new EV brand that spun out from Volvo. The 2021 model gets 233 miles (375km) of EPA range, but a future single-motor model due out in January is set to deliver upwards of 260 miles (418km), according to the company.

A 2021 Polestar 2 starts at around $US60,000 ($AU82,576), but the 2022 model will run you as little as $US47,200 ($AU64,960).

The Polestar 2 earned the title of Insider’s Car of the Year in 2020.