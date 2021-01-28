Jenny Anderson/WireImage Sean and Catherine met on ‘The Bachelor.’

Reality TV as we know it has been around for over 25 years.

In that quarter of a century, there have been hundreds of iconic couples.

However, not all last long. Here are 18 of the longest-lasting reality TV couples.

While we know that long-lasting relationships in Hollywood are rare, there might be something even rarer: a long-lasting relationship that began on reality TV.

For the intents and purposes of this list, we’ve chosen 18 couples that started dating while they were on TV â€” not couples that were already together before their show began.

From Boston Rob and Amber to Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney, here are 18 of the longest-lasting couples who met on reality TV.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: 6 years

Raoul Gatchalian/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Sure, they were both pretty famous when they met, but that doesn’t discount the fact that they met while they were both judges on “The Voice.” Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015, and got engaged towards the end of 2020. They have collaborated on music multiple times and frequently perform together.

“He’s just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he’s such an incredible talent,” Stefani told told Andy Cohen in 2019.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval: 7 years

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Comedy Central Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

While Sandoval and Madix didn’t technically meet on “Vanderpump Rules,” they began dating in between seasons two and three in 2014, and have been together ever since, differentiating them from the other “VPR” couple, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, who had started dating before the show began filming.

“He thinks I’m like, super bad—. He calls me his information booth. I don’t feel very bad— sometimes, so that is really sweet and makes me feel more that way. I just love that he’s always willing to be open and vulnerable with who he is, whether he’s right or wrong,” Madix told Bravo.

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols: 7 years

MTV Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols.

These two “Real World” alums met during season 26, “Battle of the Exes II” in 2014, and sparks clearly flew. After a few ups and downs, they got back together for good in 2019, and got engaged in December of that year.

They were supposed to get married in December 2020, but due to the pandemic, they made the choice to postpone their nuptials until 2022.

Ethan and Amber Diamond: 8 years

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Teen Vogue Ethan and Amber Diamond.

Ethan and Amber met during season one of MTV’s “Are You the One?,” which filmed in 2013. Throughout the entire season, it was clear that these two were a “perfect match,” and the season finale confirmed it.

Since then, the two got married in October 2014, and welcomed two daughters, Scarlett and Serena. In January 2021, Amber captioned a sweet photo of her family, “We’ve got that cheesy, corny, do-everything-together kinda big love.”

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici: 9 years

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe.

Lowe starred on season 17 of “The Bachelor,” which filmed in 2012. At the end of his season, he picked Giudici – and he remains the only “Bachelor” to marry the recipient of his final rose, which he did in a televised special in January 2014.

The “Bachelor” couple share three kids (Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia), and are still the best example of relationship goals that “The Bachelor” can offer. “I married my best friend seven years ago. So thankful she hasn’t realised I’m not good enough for her,”Lowe wrote on Instagram. “Until then, I’m going to keep enjoying the greatest thing to ever happen to me.”



Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson: 10 years

Rick Diamond/Getty Images Keith Tollefson and Whitney Duncan.

Tollefson and Duncan met on the 23rd season of “Survivor,” entitled “Survivor: South Pacific.” The season shot in 2011 – and their chemistry was apparent from the beginning of the season. Though “South Pacific” isn’t one of the most well-liked season of the show, it has produced one of the only successful couples from the show, and for that we are grateful. They went on to compete on season 25 of “The Amazing Race” in 2014, and came in eighth place.

Tollefson and Duncan tied the knot in July 2014.

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas: 10 years

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly.

Reilly and Villegas met on season 13 of “Big Brother” in 2011 – in addition to finding her husband, Reilly actually won the entire competition. Villegas, for his part, made it to week six of the competition.

The couple have been married since 2012, and has competed in two seasons of “The Amazing Race” with her husband, placing third each time. They also have two children together, born in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones: 10 years

CBS/Getty Images Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones.

The other couple from “BB13,” Donato and Briones, are still together as well. While neither of them won the competition, arguably they found something better – true love!

Donato and Briones tied the knot in January 2013, and share a daughter together. “It’s officially been 8 year[s] married to this guy. I feel like we’re too young to say that. Met him on a silly reality show took a road trip and the rest is history. You make everyday worth it. I can’t really put into words how thankful I am for you,” Donato wrote on Instagram. “I love you always and forever,” she continued.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jionni LaValle: 11 years

Evan Agostini/AP Jionni LaValle and Snooki.

LaValle made his first appearance during a random season three episode of “Jersey Shore” (which actually filmed in 2010) as what seemed to be another random hook-up for Polizzi. But he appeared again during season four (in Italy), and it seemed like our favourite meatball had found her match.

Snooki revealed in March 2012 that the two were engaged and expecting their first child together. Since then, they have welcomed two more kids and got married in 2014.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker: 11 years

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney tWitch and Allison Holker.

Boss and Holker met while they were both pros on “So You Think You Can Dance,” but didn’t start officially dating until season seven, which aired in 2010. They got married in 2013 and have two kids together, Maddox and Zaia. “He is such a good example of what a man should be,” Holker told Dance Spirit.

The couple also host “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings,” which has been on Disney Plus for two seasons.

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd: 12 years

David Livingston/Getty Images Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder.

Schroeder and Lloyd fell in love during season 11 of “Big Brother” in 2009 (which Lloyd won) and have been together ever since. During their time in the house, they became some of the most beloved house-guests in the show’s history, and won “Favourite Duo” at the 2009 Fox Reality Awards. They both returned to compete in season 13, but neither won. They also competed on season 16 of “The Amazing Race.”

They were married in March 2016, and welcomed their first child in October of that year. Their second son, Layton, was born in 2018.

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney: 12 years

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Molly Malaney and Jason Mesnick.

Malaney and Mesnick met during season 13 of “The Bachelorette” in 2008 – but Mesnick picked Melissa Rycroft at the end of the season. At the”After the Final Rose” special, instead of a typical check-in with the happy couple, Mesnick revealed he wasn’t able to stop thinking about his runner-up Malaney, broke up with Rycroft, and asked Malaney out on the spot in 2009.

She said yes – and they have been together ever since. Their wedding aired in March 2010 as “The Bachelor: Jason and Molly’s Wedding.” Their daughter Riley was born in 2013.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag: 14 years

AP Photo/Dan Steinberg Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

Pratt and Montag met in 2007 – “I pretty much told everyone I was going to marry him and that I loved him. [Everyone] thought I was crazy,” Montag has said – and have been reality TV royalty ever since. From Conrad and Montag ending their friendship over Pratt to their fake 2008 wedding in Mexico, “Speidi” has been giving us prime reality TV drama for over a decade.

Besides “The Hills,” they have also appeared on “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here,” “Celebrity Big Brother,” “Marriage Bootcamp,” and “Celebrity Wifeswap,” as well as the rebooted “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

The two “Hills” stars were married for real in April 2009, and welcomed their sun Gunner in October 2017.



Jaime Dugan and Erik Huffman: 14 years

CBS Erik Huffman and Jaime Dugan.

Huffman and Dugan met and began to fall in love when they both appeared on “Survivor: China” in 2007, and they got engaged a year later – they even won a free wedding, Dugan told Entertainment Weekly, which happened in 2009. They have a 9-year-old son together, Harper.

Dugan said her greatest “Survivor” accomplishment was “Meeting my husband on the show! There’s only a handful of us that can say that and now we’ve been married for over 11 years.”

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter: 19 years

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter.

The very first “Bachelorette” season provided fans with its longest-lasting relationship to date. After competing on the first season of “The Bachelor,” Rehn was the first woman to be named “Bachelorette,” which filmed during 2002 – and at the end of her season, she picked Sutter!

The two were wed in December 2003, and have two children together, Maxwell and Blakesly.

“More handsome today than he was on this day 17 years ago, but not only because I see him through the eyes of the mother of his children. Because he continually works to better himself … and us. Because he is the most humble, hard-working, generous, sincere, kind-hearted human with the biggest heart and even bigger muscles,” Rehn wrote on Instagram.

Amber Brkich and Rob Mariano: 18 years

Getty/James Devaney Amber Brkich and Rob Mariano.

Mariano, or Boston Rob, as he’s known to fans, and Brkick met and fell in love while filming “Survivor: All-Stars” in 2003. Mariano proposed during the live finale in May 2004, which Brkich accepted.They tied the knot one year later in 2005, with CBS airing a special on their wedding aptly titled “Rob and Amber Get Married.”

They share four daughters.

The “Survivor” power couple returned for season 40 in 2020, “Winners at War,” almost two decades after they had first appeared on the show.



Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy: 23 years

Bill Clark/Getty Images Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy.

The Duffys met during the very first season of “The Challenge” (at that time, called “Road Rules: All Stars”) all the way back in 1998, and got married in 1999. Since then, the two have welcomed nine kids – and Duffy became one of the first (and only) reality stars to successfully pivot to politics. He served in the US House of Representatives from 2010 until his resignation in 2019, representing Wisconsin.



Pam Ling and Judd Winick: 25 years

Arun Nevader/WireImage/Getty Images Pam Ling and Judd Winick.

Ling and Winick met in 1994 during the third season of “The Real World.” Season three took place in San Francisco, and has been hailed as the best season of the entire franchise, and what turned it into a bona fide phenomenon.

However, Ling and Winick didn’t start dating until 1995, until after their housemate Pedro Zamora had died due to complications from AIDS. They got married six years later, in September 2001. They share two kids.

Ling gave the New York Times some relationship advice in 2016. “Embrace your differences or complementary characteristics. I’m externally motivated, while Judd is internally motivated. I’m left brain, while Judd is right brain. I write science, while Judd writes stories,” she said.

