The longest ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streaks, ranked

10. Seth Wilson won 12 straight games of “Jeopardy!” in 2016. Seth Wilson. CBS Media Ventures The PhD candidate won a total of $US265,002 ($AU370,400) on “Jeopardy!”

9. In 2017, bartender Austin Rogers also won 12 games in a row, and his quirky sense of humor made him a fan favorite. Austin Rogers. CBS Media Ventures Rogers won a total of $US411,000 ($AU574,465) over his 12 games.

8. Matt Jackson, a paralegal, won 13 consecutive games in 2015. Matt Jackson. CBS Media Ventures Jackson’s earnings totaled $US411,612 ($AU575,321).

7. Art historian David Madden enjoyed a 19-game winning streak in 2005. David Madden. CBS Media Ventures Madden earned $US430,400 ($AU601,581) over his 19-day streak.

6. In 2019, math teacher Jason Zuffranieri also won 19 games in a row. Jason Zuffranieri. CBS Media Ventures Zuffranieri earned a total of $US532,496 ($AU744,284) over his 19-day streak.

5. Supply-chain professional Julia Collins won 20 straight games in 2014. Julia Collins. CBS Media Ventures Collins, who won a total of $US428,100 ($AU598,367), previously held the record of the longest-running woman on “Jeopardy!”

4. James Holzhauer had a 32-game winning streak in 2019, and he still holds all of the top 10 spots for highest single-game winnings. James Holzhauer. Sony Pictures Television Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler, pioneered a “Jeopardy!” strategy that involved hunting for Daily Doubles and betting all of his earnings. His highest single-game total was $US131,127 ($AU183,280), and his total regular season play winnings amounted to $US2,462,216 ($AU3,441,503).

3. Matt Amodio, a PhD student at Yale, won 38 straight games earlier this season. Matt Amodio. CBS Media Ventures Amodio’s winnings total $US1 ($AU1),518,601 ($AU2,122,588), and he has the opportunity to earn more in the upcoming 2022 Tournament of Champions

2. Amy Schneider’s historic streak is still going strong with 40 consecutive wins. Amy Schneider. CBS Media Ventures Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is the first woman to earn $US1 ($AU1) million on “Jeopardy!” Her total of $US1 ($AU1),382,800 continues to grow. She will join Amodio and other high-ranking players from the past season in the 2022 Tournament of Champions later this year.