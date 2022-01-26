The longest ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streaks, ranked

- Amy Schneider continues to dominate “Jeopardy!” with a 40-day winning streak.
- She is second only to Ken Jennings, who holds the record with 74 consecutive wins.
- Matt Amodio won 38 games earlier this season, and James Holzhauer won 32 in 2019.
10. Seth Wilson won 12 straight games of “Jeopardy!” in 2016.
The PhD candidate won a total of $US265,002 ($AU370,400) on “Jeopardy!”
9. In 2017, bartender Austin Rogers also won 12 games in a row, and his quirky sense of humor made him a fan favorite.
Rogers won a total of $US411,000 ($AU574,465) over his 12 games.
8. Matt Jackson, a paralegal, won 13 consecutive games in 2015.
Jackson’s earnings totaled $US411,612 ($AU575,321).
7. Art historian David Madden enjoyed a 19-game winning streak in 2005.
Madden earned $US430,400 ($AU601,581) over his 19-day streak.
6. In 2019, math teacher Jason Zuffranieri also won 19 games in a row.
Zuffranieri earned a total of $US532,496 ($AU744,284) over his 19-day streak.
5. Supply-chain professional Julia Collins won 20 straight games in 2014.
Collins, who won a total of $US428,100 ($AU598,367), previously held the record of the longest-running woman on “Jeopardy!”
4. James Holzhauer had a 32-game winning streak in 2019, and he still holds all of the top 10 spots for highest single-game winnings.
Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler, pioneered a “Jeopardy!” strategy that involved hunting for Daily Doubles and betting all of his earnings. His highest single-game total was $US131,127 ($AU183,280), and his total regular season play winnings amounted to $US2,462,216 ($AU3,441,503).
3. Matt Amodio, a PhD student at Yale, won 38 straight games earlier this season.
Amodio’s winnings total $US1 ($AU1),518,601 ($AU2,122,588), and he has the opportunity to earn more in the upcoming 2022 Tournament of Champions.
2. Amy Schneider’s historic streak is still going strong with 40 consecutive wins.
Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is the first woman to earn $US1 ($AU1) million on “Jeopardy!” Her total of $US1 ($AU1),382,800 continues to grow.
She will join Amodio and other high-ranking players from the past season in the 2022 Tournament of Champions later this year.
1. Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!” GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) and now host of the show, still holds the record for the longest winning streak with 74 games in 2004.
Jennings also holds the record for highest earnings in regular-season play with a total of $US2,520,700 ($AU3,523,248). He shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik, who hosts primetime and spin-off specials.