75 of the longest celebrity relationships in Hollywood that prove that love can last

- A surprising number of Hollywood romances have stood the test of time.
- Many on this list have been together for over four decades.
- Couples like Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have even passed the 50-year mark.
Amy Daire and Kristin Salaky contributed to a previous version of this article.
They have no shortage of heartwarming quotes and advice about love, from never walking out on a fight to advocating for couples therapy, but Shepard’s advice about keeping the spark alive is one of our favorites.
“Your lady wants to know that you’re still very interested in her as a human being, that there are still questions that you haven’t asked,” Shepard said on “Ellen” in 2018. He continued, “Go to dinner and ask questions and spend the time as if you just met this person at a bar. That’s what’s exciting I think.”
Even though they went through a rough patch, Biel was never in doubt. She still keeps an email she sent to her producing partner early in their relationship that said, “I will marry this man.”
After their wedding in 2012, Biel gave birth to their son Silas in 2015. In 2020, the two welcomed their second child, Phineas, after a secret pregnancy.
Since then, they’ve gotten married, starred in another music video together, had two adorable kids, and created an empire.
“There are some famous couples I look at and I’m like, ‘Ugh, we get it. Stop trying so hard, you’re so lame.’ I think people definitely think that about us,” Teigen joked to Vanity Fair in December 2019.
In 2016, the “Interstellar” star shared the story of his proposal with Esquire. “I remember hitting the knee, looking into her eyes. I remember her face. I remember this smile coming up from her feet. I remember her having to catch her breath,” he said. “And she didn’t say yes right away. And then the whole family was going, ‘Jeezus, she’s gonna say no.'”
On Alves herself, he said, “A good woman gives a man courage and confidence — the courage to have the confidence to go and do it, to not be worried as much or consider as much what the rest of the world thinks.”
Flash forward to today, and Brady successfully co-parents with Moynahan, and has been married to Bündchen since 2009. They share two children.
“Congratulations my love! Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever [met],” Bündchen wrote on Instagram after Brady’s 2021 Super Bowl win. “I am so proud of the man you are and I am so happy to see the smile on your face every time you get to go out there and throw that ball.”
In October 2016’s issue of People magazine, where Ellen was featured on the cover, she opened up about being married to her “best friend.”
“Portia and I constantly say to each other, ‘We are so lucky.’ Sometimes it’s lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there,” she said.
And though they are royals, Kate and William made it clear that they have a fun-loving relationship like everyone else.
“Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humor about things, we’re down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she’s got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about,” Prince William said during their engagement.
They have three children together: George, Charlotte, and Louis.
They later went on a date to see the film “Taking Lives” in 2004 and the rest is history. The pair welcomed twins Harper and Gideon in 2010 and were married in 2014.
The couple has collaborated on a cause near and dear to their hearts by founding Hilarity for Charity, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease among millennials.
Rogen’s secret for their successful marriage? “We watch a lot of television.”
With him shooting movie scenes all around the world, you could imagine how difficult things could get. Luckily, they’ve got it all figured out.
“We have a two week rule,” he said to Your Tango in 2015. “I’m not away for more than two weeks. I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible. My wife is my soul mate. I don’t like being apart from her.”
In 2010, Corbett told People that being with him takes “infinite patience and almost zero ego.” And while they’ve been together for almost two decades, he insists that, “We’re too old for soulmates. She’s [63] and I’m [58]. Soulmates is for Romeo and Juliet. This is, ‘Hey, I try not to fart too loud in your presence.'”
Derek, for her part, said that Corbett is “just fun, so much fun. I’m very happy now,” in 2008.
“Instead of asking, ‘Are you going to pick up the dry cleaning?’ I’d ask, ‘Are we getting sued by somebody?’ or ‘Is there a warrant out for your arrest?'” Fisher told Square Mile magazine in 2016.
Despite her constant worries, she’s still game for the wild adventures her husband takes them on. She even helped him sneak in his banned Ali G costume to the Oscars.
It didn’t take long for Ford to be totally smitten.
“I’m in love,” Ford told Hello! magazine in 2003. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”
They married in 2009 in a casual ceremony.
However, the two did give Architectural Digest a peek into their Brooklyn apartment, and it confirmed that these two seem like a couple we want to hang out with.
They were married in 2013 and now have three children: LeBron Jr., Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri.
Though the two have never officially tied the knot, Rudolph considers Anderson her husband, because “people know what that means. It means he’s the father of my child, and I live with him, and we are a couple, and we are not going anywhere.”
The couple dished on their relationship to People in 2019, and Hermann gushed about his wife. “I never thought I would have this much laughter in my life. Not just actual laughter, but also the way that Mariska is just the embodiment of laughter — of joy.”
“”One pretty amazing thing we learned early on was that the more time we spent together, the better our relationship was … We seem to give each other energy,” Joanna wrote in their joint memoir, “The Magnolia Story.”
“We always had the commitment but now he’s stuck with me and I can really act out,” Adams said during a 2016 interview with UK’s The Times magazine. “I’m kidding. The truth is, I feel a stronger sense of family, a bigger sense of permanence, which is a nice thing for me.”
“I don’t believe you need a piece of paper to show you love someone,” he said to E! Online. When asked about their plans to tie the knot he said, “Who knows what the future holds … or the past.”
The happy couple welcomed twins in December 2017. In January 2020, they welcomed another daughter, Mary.
It turns out she has prayer to thank for her dear husband.
“I was the loneliest woman in the world, and someone said, ‘You should just pray for a husband.’ I said I wanted a big Black man from the South who looked like a football player, who already had children, who maybe had been married before,” she told Us Weekly in 2013. “Three and a half weeks later, I met my husband.”
At an AOL Build panel in June 2016, Freddie revealed how and why things have turned out so perfect for the pair.
“We were fortunate enough to be at the right times in our lives where we both wanted something serious and it worked,” Prinze said. “So we’re lucky, but we also work very hard at it. It’s not just dumb luck, it’s work.”
In November 2015, she sat down with Extra’s Mario Lopez to divulge the secret to a happy marriage for entertainment couples.
“I don’t think it’s exclusive to entertainment couples. I wouldn’t even think of us as an entertainment couple, but I don’t know,” she said. “Kissing.”
The couple has always been pretty quiet about their relationship and personal lives, even after dropping songs about potential cheating scandals. The reason they’ve been quiet?
“What Jay and I have is real. It’s not about interviews or getting the right photo op. It’s real,” she explained to Essence magazine back in 2008. She did sit down with Oprah in 2012 to shed a bit more light though.
“I would not be the woman I am if I did not go home to that man,” she told Oprah. “It gives me such a foundation.”
Jones’ best piece of marriage advice?
“It’s a long road and I think people today are so quick to throw in the towel on marriage. You have to give it your best shot and not give up when the first problem arises, because that won’t be the last problem. There will be many more down the road,” she told Good Housekeeping in November 2015.
But these two, who share three kids, have stood the test of time, and prove that rebounds can sometimes be more than just a quick fling.
Newton told the Guardian in 2016 that meeting her husband was one of the biggest turning points in her life (along with starting therapy, seeing “The Vagina Monologues,” and becoming an activist).
“I definitely think [tequila is the secret to a happy marriage],” Crawford told US Weekly. “I mean, we met on tequila!”
The liquor has a special place in their marriage as Gerber started tequila brand Casamigos with actor George Clooney.
Crawford and Gerber were married in 1998 and have two children together, Kaia and Presley.
In a 2016 piece she wrote for British Vogue, she let everyone know that love at first sight really does exist.
“Yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge — although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy,” she wrote.
Fittingly, one of their two daughters, Iris, commented: “Cute.”
But things really heated up when they began touring together in 1996. Faith was engaged to producer Scott Hendricks, but she and McGraw kissed while on the tour, and she quickly called things off with Hendricks.
“I fought and I fought and I fought to stay away from her as long as I could,” he told People in 2016. “I’m not going to go into detail, but it was a great tour, I can tell you that.”
They were married in 1996 and have three children together, Audrey, Gracie, and Maggie
“I’m kind of really grateful that I met her before anything kind of happened,” he told Ellen DeGeneres when he stopped by her show. “Everything that’s happened in my career and onscreen, offscreen, we’ve always done it together.”
“Here’s what I trust: The man that Will is … is a man of integrity. He’s got all the freedom in the world,” Pinkett Smith told SiriusXM host Howard Stern in 2015. “As long as Will can look himself [in] the mirror and be okay? I’m good.”
In 2020, the two revealed that, while Pinkett Smith had engaged in a relationship (or entanglement) with August Alsina, they had worked through their issues and were stronger than ever.
“I thought she hated me because she was very quiet around me. I thought she for sure knew that I was full of it,” he wrote in a piece for The Guardian in 2013. “I later found out that she was just as nervous as I was and trying to act cool.”
Ripa said that it was fast, but the two are a match made in heaven.
“We’re very lucky that we found each other, that’s what I have to say,” Ripa told AOL in 2015. “I would say to Mark, ‘Who would we have married if not each other.'”
They have three children together, sons Michael and Joaquin and daughter Lola.
“That’s just good, Christian values … or bein’ homely,” she said when the host pulled out an Us Weekly issue that called her out with several other stars who also waited until their 20s.
When Tina did end up doing the deed, she did so with her hubby Jeff.
“I didn’t meet my husband and think, I’ve met the man I’m going to marry,” she told them. “I was like, He’s cute. I’ll f— him, because I’m 18 and in college.”
But of course, she eventually did, 10 years later, in 2003. They have two sons together, Felix and Magnus.
“I’m madly in love with Mary Steenburgen. She’s a remarkable human being so I’m just incredibly blessed,” Danson told Us Weekly in 2017. “It feels like heaven on Earth. If I were to die, I can say, I know what it’s like to be loved and to love.”
They were married in 1995.
“Every Saturday for 16 years, we’ve sent each other a card,” he told Parade magazine in 2016. “No matter where we are in the world, to say how much we love each other.”
Since then, their love has continued to change over the years.
“When [Michel and I] decided to get married, we understood: We’re not promising to love each other forever, because you can’t do that, but we are promising to work on whatever problems come up,” she explained to Glamour in 2014. “We’re committed to our marriage working. It turns out, after you have a history, there’s such a bond, and love takes another shape.”
When they met for lunch to prepare, Beatty recalled “losing interest in the garlic chicken I was eating within 20 seconds. And the garlic chicken had been very good.”
They have four children together, who Beatty called “the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me — and their mother.”
The high-profile couple usually keeps their relationship behind closed doors, but at the 2016 premiere of Parker’s new HBO series “Divorce” Broderick offered advice to an Entertainment Tonight reporter who asked what their secret was.
“Communicating,” Broderick said. “Don’t go to bed mad.”
“30 is a big number for any marriage, any relationship. That’s a lot of consistency but, you know, I really attribute it to that we picked the right partners. She picked the right partner for her. I picked the right partner for me, and at the end of it, we’re best friends,” said Lowe.
“We don’t try to change each other. We’re very forgiving of each other’s faults but the other thing is, each of us are really willing to work on our relationship when we need it and, listen, over 30 years there are times when we need it,” he said.
“Jill’s my best friend and I’ve known her now for 27 years. And for me, it’s all about my maintaining interest in her. I mean, she’s fascinating to me, she’s still mysterious to me, I’m still very interested in her and everything that sort of makes her tick, and I think it’s mutual,” he told Fox News in 2018.
He gushed over her in a 2013 interview with Queen Latifah, saying: “Because you gotta understand the turmoil and stuff that I put her through, in my journey on becoming successful, because I had no understanding of how I was doing her, how I was hurting her, and how I was betraying myself, until I became a man and realized that I had to love this woman who loved me and had my kids, and put my life in perspective and let my music and my business be secondary.”
On “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” Bacon said he had just done a matinee performance of a play and was at a deli when they met.
“A little girl was in there who had just seen the matinee, and her brother said, ‘You liked that actor, go tell him you liked him,’ and it was Kyra,” Bacon, who was seven years older, said. “She was a little girl, yeah, she was 12 years old.”
“I don’t think I’ll ever be lonely any more … that’s how I felt when I met my wife,” Hanks said while talking to BBC host Kirsty Young in 2016.
But the two didn’t immediately start dating — in fact, Pollan was dating another ’80s icon, Kevin Bacon, and Fox was dating “Facts of Life” star Nancy McKeon.
“I always thought [Pollan] was cool, but it was like a couple of married people who worked together and liked each other,” Fox later told People in 1989.
Each had broken up with their significant others by 1987 — and Fox proposed after just seven months of dating in December of that year. They were married by July 1988, and they have four children together.
To celebrate Fox’s 60th birthday in June 2021, Pollan posted a sweet photo of the two on Instagram captioned: “Happy birthday to my favorite person, love of my life. Have the bestest day!”
“The secret to a happy marriage is being able to share a perspective about what we want to do — and also supporting each other,” Pullman told Good Housekeeping in 2011.
“It was 30 years ago that we met on that terrible TV show,” Cranston told People magazine in 2016. “It changed both of our lives.”
They were both dating people at the time, but when they met again a year later, sparks started to fly. They were married in 1989 and have one daughter, Taylor, together.
“If you ever interviewed him, he would tell you that had we married, we would not be together today,” Oprah said in an interview with Access Hollywood in 2013. “Because he’s a traditional man and this is a very nontraditional relationship.”
Tina spoke to Hello! a few days after they made things official, and she was happier than ever.
“It’s that happiness that people talk about, when you wish for nothing, when you can finally take a deep breath and say, ‘Everything is good,'” she said. “It’s a wonderful place to be.”
“Debra and I were flipping through a Rolling Stone magazine when I turned to a photograph of three men,” Curtis wrote. “I looked at the man on the right, wearing a plaid shirt and a waggish smirk. I’d never seen him before, but I pointed at him. ‘I’m going to marry that man,’ I said to my friend.”
That was in 1984. Curtis’ friend recognized Guest, and Curtis’ agent to set up a date with him. He never called. But when she saw him later in a restaurant, he set up a date with her the next day. They were married in December of that year and have two children, Annie and Thomas, together.
“I would have been long divorced if I’d been married,” she told the “Loose Women” panelists in 2016 about her decision not to marry. “Marriage is an interesting, psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone then it’s important to be married.”
“We are married for all intents and purposes, everything’s shared and actually our fake marriage has lasted longer than a real one … but there’s no point in us having an actual ceremony before the eyes of God because there is no God,” Gervais told The Sunday Times in 2010.
“I totally adore him,” Huffman said on “Ellen” back in 2015. “I just lucked out with that guy. He walks in a room and I go ‘Ah!'”
They even stayed together through their extremely high-stress year in 2019, during which Huffman was arrested, and sent to prison for 14 days, as part of Operation Varsity Blues, aka the college admissions scandal.
When discussing her marriage with The Week she said she was “lucky” to find him so early in life.
“I married the right guy for me, and that was lucky. But my marriage and my family have been a priority,” she said. “That may sound stupid. Many people would say exactly that. But I worked very, very hard to keep us intact. And it’s been my pleasure, because it’s the only way I could have survived in this business — with my family unit in place.”
“Five days later — it’s in me book, it was a Sunday afternoon — I was in love with the woman,” he told them.
They were married in 1981.
That didn’t stop Bassett from keeping her sex scene with Lady Gaga in season five of “American Horror Story” a secret until the episode aired.
“I just, you know, waited until the night [the episode aired] and said, ‘Come on, I want you to see something!’ … And so I’m showing it, and I have the remote and he’s like, ‘Woah, woah, woah, what’s about to happen?!’ I was like, ‘Well pause! What’s going on with you, are you going to be all right?'” she explained on “Conan” in 2016. “I just eased him into it.”
They didn’t connect, but nine months later, they met again, and Richards was smitten again, and it seems she was the same with him.
“Incredibly I’ve found a woman. A miracle,” he later wrote, according to Harper’s. “She is the most beautiful specimen in the WORLD. … It certainly helps but it’s her mind, her joy of life, and she thinks this battered junkie is the guy she loves.”
The pair got married in 1983 and have two children, Theodora and Alexandra, together.
“I think we just like making movies and having that creative experience together is the best. It’s just fun. It’s a whole different kind of energy to go home with some you’re working with rather than go home to somebody who isn’t working. It’s a totally positive experience,” Elliott told the Los Angeles Times in 2016.
When asked on “Good Morning America” how they keep their relationship private after four decades, Marilou said, “We don’t live in town, so we don’t go in and do all the party circuits.”
Streep and Gummer have had four children together. They don’t discuss their marriage too often, but he did get a special shout-out when Meryl took home the Oscar for best actress in 2012.
“First I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me,” she said.
He initially thought that he’d only asked twice, but his wife readily corrected him while they were chatting with Access Hollywood at the LA premiere of “2 Guns.”
“You heard it here first,” he said. “She turned me down, she said no. And since it was three times, that means she turned me down twice.”
“We danced, and that was about it, man,” Bridges told Oprah’s Masterclass, according to The Huffington Post. “I mean, I was head over heels. I was head over heels the first time I saw her.”
Though she turned him down at first, they crossed paths again a few days later and have been together ever since. They got married in 1977 and they have three daughters, Isabelle, Jessica, and Haley.
The pair finally married in 2014 after 42 years together, according to People.
“I felt really lucky when we met,” he told HuffPost Live in 2013. “It’s crazy — we were teenagers, it shouldn’t have worked. We got married young, that shouldn’t have worked either, and yet it really and truly has.”
They married in 1975 and have four children together, daughters Bryce Dallas, twins Jocelyn and Paige, and son Reed.
Jackson has often spoken how Richardson challenges him to be a better actor and a better person.
“I’ve always had my wife LaTanya, who’s my harshest critic,” Jackson told The Guardian in 2016. “She’d say, ‘You’re so intelligent that the first time you read something, you think you understand it intellectually and emotionally … But there’s no blood in it.'”
“It wasn’t until I got sober that I knew fully what she meant,” he continued. “Before, I used to do stuff on stage and kinda look for the reaction from the audience — ‘Aha! I got ’em good that time!’ And once I was able to ignore that, and focus on the relationships with the people I was onstage with, I was finally able to blossom into whatever I might think I am now.”
On December 22, 2020, the two celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary, with Ina sharing a photo of their wedding on Instagram, captioning it, “Fifty-two years and still having so much fun! You gave me a life I could never have dreamed of. Happy Anniversary my love (What’s up with that cake??).”
“We laugh a lot. We’ve grown together, we’ve parented together, we’ve grandparented together. I’m lucky that I found the person when I was 18,” he told Us Weekly in 2018.
While they’ve been together since they were teens, they made it legal in 1970 — which means they’re celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary this year.
“They say that opposites attract, and it’s true,” Parton told People. “We’re completely opposite, but that’s what makes it fun. I never know what he’s gonna say or do. He’s always surprising me.”
Of his wife, Daniels told Salon in 2017, “She, I think, is a marvelous actress, and has won two Emmys, and I’m an actor, and she can look at my work and sometimes say, ‘Bill, you know I don’t think you’re doing what you want to do there,’ and she’s absolutely right. So we help each other, and we respect each other, and that’s the ingredients I think that makes a successful relationship.”