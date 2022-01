75 of the longest celebrity relationships in Hollywood that prove that love can last

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell: 15 years

Shepard and Bell have been together since 2007 . They got married in a low-key courthouse ceremony in 2013, and share two kids together.

They have no shortage of heartwarming quotes and advice about love, from never walking out on a fight to advocating for couples therapy, but Shepard’s advice about keeping the spark alive is one of our favorites.

“Your lady wants to know that you’re still very interested in her as a human being, that there are still questions that you haven’t asked,” Shepard said on “Ellen” in 2018. He continued, “Go to dinner and ask questions and spend the time as if you just met this person at a bar. That’s what’s exciting I think.”