75 of the longest celebrity relationships in Hollywood that prove that love can last

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson: 52 years

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson were college sweethearts, having met when she was attending Spelman University and he was attending Morehouse University in 1970. They were married in 1980 and a daughter, Zoe.

Jackson has often spoken how Richardson challenges him to be a better actor and a better person.

“I’ve always had my wife LaTanya, who’s my harshest critic,” Jackson told The Guardian in 2016. “She’d say, ‘You’re so intelligent that the first time you read something, you think you understand it intellectually and emotionally … But there’s no blood in it.'”

“It wasn’t until I got sober that I knew fully what she meant,” he continued. “Before, I used to do stuff on stage and kinda look for the reaction from the audience — ‘Aha! I got ’em good that time!’ And once I was able to ignore that, and focus on the relationships with the people I was onstage with, I was finally able to blossom into whatever I might think I am now.”