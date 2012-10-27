The Newest Thing In Pet Pampering: The Luxury Cat Hotel

Photo: Longcraft Luxury Cat Hotel

Would you ever book a hotel room for your fluffy little friend?That’s the question UK cat owners in Haywards Heath, England, may soon be asking themselves as plans for a new cat hotel have just been submitted for approval, according to a report in the Mid Sussex Times.



Dubbed the Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel, this English feline hotel–which already has two other locations in Welwyn Garden City and St. Albans–would feature seven bespoke cat suites. Each suite would boast wrought iron designer beds, luxe pillows and a gourmet “A La Cat” menu serving up fresh cod steak, steamed salmon and king prawns, just to name a few.

The existing Longcroft hotels have six different themed suites with scratching posts, personal gardens and kitty climbing equipment in each room. Owners can also splurge for personal grooming sessions, a photo shoot package or sign up to receive electronic postcards from their cat.

The idea for the so-called “cattery” came when founder and owner Abi Purser was unable to find a suitable place to keep her cat Norman while she was on a cruise in 2010.

“We hope it won’t be long before we can bring our award-winning hotel to cat owners in the Haywards Heath Area,” Purser told the Mid Sussex Times.

The suites range in price from $25 for a single cat staying in a large suite to $96 for five felines sharing a super-sized suite. Only cats from the same family are allowed to stay in the same room.

If the plans are approved, the hotel could possibly open by early 2013.

Don’t Miss: Karl Lagerfeld Gave An Entire Interview About His Spoiled Siamese Cat, Choupette

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.