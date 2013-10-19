ASSET MANAGER: In Five Years Microsoft Will Be The Market's Most Valuable Company

The last time we saw a slide deck from Cole Wilcox, of Longboard Asset Management, the firm was arguing that Tesla is the new Apple, and that the stock was headed up to $US200 a share.

Now the Longboard is out with a new “next Apple” to share with the market. It’s the old Apple, actually — Microsoft.

In its presentation, Longboard says that the current perception that Microsoft is, well, soft, is ignoring the success of Office 365, their #1 cloud business, and the potential earning power of Windows + Android hybrid devices.

