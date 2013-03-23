The Number Of Bets On The US Dollar Has Never Been Higher

Earlier this month, we brought you the history of the U.S. dollar’s incredible comeback.



Now, it seems, the entire world has caught on.

According to this chart from Jason Goepfert — aka SentimenTrader — we hit a record number of long-USD positions this week: 54,000.

This confirms BAML’s Ralph Preusser’s and Athanasios Vamvakidis’ recent observation that people are “buying America” again thanks to stronger housing and production data.

It also arguably refutes those who argue the Fed is weakening the dollar’s value by extending its bond-buying program.

The dollar settled slightly lower against the Euro Friday on renewed hopes of a Cyprus deal.

