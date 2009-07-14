"Microsoft Has Turned The Corner," Says Long-Time Critic

Mini-Microsoft, a popular and at times scathing blog about Microsoft, says the company has finally “turned the corner.”



Considering the source, that’s amazing.

Back in July 2004, the anonymous Microsoft employee who writes the blog — known to readers and Microsoft employees as “Mini” — wrote a typically angst-filled post about another one of the company’s bloat-making misteps. It was short and to the point:

Make it stop! (pound) Make it stop! (pound) Make it stop! (pound): Microsoft to hire 3,000 in area. I’m going to have to order another poster from despair.com to cover the hole in the drywall my forehead just made.

Mini-Microsoft’s motto since the beginning has been:

“Let’s slim down Microsoft into a lean, mean, efficient customer pleasing profit making machine! Mini-Microsoft, Mini-Microsoft, lean-and-mean!”

By September 2005, that message had gained enough notoriety and influence that he was featured in a BusinessWeek cover story. When he covered Microsoft’s May layoffs, his post received an astounding 1,539 comments.

All of this is to say that Mini’s over-the-weekend post declaring that “Microsoft Has Turned The Corner” is no small feat for the company.

Mini attributes the corner-turning — one that still “requires Microsoft to shed some of the fat it has layered on recently just to make the turn without flipping” — to five recent successes:

Windows 7

Bing

Silverlight

IE EU chutzpah

…and award worthy, coherent ads that aren’t a demonstration of how best to destroy millions of dollars quickly.

Mini also takes a minute to revel in what he describes as a moment when “the shine on Google is dulling.”

This is happening, too, while the shine on Google is dulling. Rather than pulling an Apple on us anymore, Google has picked up the nasty habit of pre-announcing technology. Guys, you stole the wrong playbook. And, uh, we don’t want it back.

Here’s the post, which has to have them cheering in Redmond:

I’ve got to say: in my opinion, Microsoft has turned The Corner.

You know The Corner.

The one that gets us off of pothole ridden Vista Avenue (one street over from Lincoln in Blue Velvet). The Corner that requires Microsoft to shed some of the fat it has layered on recently just to make the turn without flipping. The one that requires a bit of humility for past failings (the aforementioned Vista, Xbox losses & red-ring, Zune’s market performance so far, WinMo asleep at the wheel, no coherent brand strategy, search lagging behind for so long, the abandonment of IE after IE6, a confused developer story, a bungled Yahoo! acquisition attempt, etc etc etc).

The Corner that perhaps doesn’t get us out of the bad neighbourhood, but is at least pointing us in the right direction. What has helped make the turn?

Windows 7

Bing

Silverlight

IE EU chutzpah

…and award worthy, coherent ads that aren’t a demonstration of how best to destroy millions of dollars quickly.

Redemption takes a while. Time is needed to allow perception to change and to re-earn trust and respect. Once Microsoft was the scrappy underdog playing catch-up against many competitors. Later Microsoft was the dominating OS and application suite, so drunk and arrogant on its own power (pre-monopoly designation) that it made some truly dumb, strong-armed moves (and even worse, did sloppy “nuh-uh!” cover-up maneuvers). After that, Microsoft went from getting beat-up by the US government to the dot-com bust to the development of Vista, reset after the huge effort of XP SP2. The Evil Empire became The Bungler, hatred turning to scorn and frowning distaste. And the EU hurried over to slip in a few kicks to the wallet.

While all of that could have been avoided with competent senior leadership, it at least served as a hard enough whack to the side of the head that even our mediocre leadership took action to aright the ship.

Now we have the potential to start shaking this off and achieving solid, if not stellar, results.

Microsoft is Getting Things Right This Time

Bing, the Imitator, Often Goes Google One Better

Google vs. Bing: Bing holds its own in search-off

Looking Beyond Its Old Vista, Microsoft Emits a New Aura

Microsoft up as Goldman adds to ‘Conviction Buy’

This is happening, too, while the shine on Google is dulling. Rather than pulling an Apple on us anymore, Google has picked up the nasty habit of pre-announcing technology. Guys, you stole the wrong playbook. And, uh, we don’t want it back. Plus the government’s gaze has moved from the fallen-working-on-redemption of Microsoft to the obvious domination of Google in search and information strong-arming. A dose of the medicine Google’s now getting:

Why Google Is Stealing Apple’s Ideas (Googlers, you do not want the Apple fan boys mad at you. Trust me on this.)

Google’s Microsoft Moment

Google OS: TechCrunch dubs Linux a ‘big ol’ bag of drivers’ If you add an OS to Chrome, it’s an OS

Google OS: Let’s all take a deep breath and get some perspective (truly a landmark in the Return of Fake Steve Jobs).

Anyway. Let us enjoy this success of Microsoft turning The Corner, all while being a wee bit smaller and more efficient. 5,000 jobs eliminated so far and a declaration from Ballmer that efficiency is his key focus right now. Wall Street likes how that blood in the water tastes so far.

Continue reading at Mini-Microsoft →

