4 Fascinating Charts On Long-Term Unemployment

It’s hard to imagine a more pressing concern for the economy than long-term unemployment.The prospect that some people could be permanently cast out of the workforce (due to skill rot) is terrifying. It also raises major social cohesion worries.



In a note on the subject, Wells Fargo’s John E. Silvia presents a few long-term unemployment charts that we haven’t seen before, but which add some depth to the standard coterie of charts that you see

title=”First, unemployment by profession. There’s a massive difference depending on your field.”

title=”A look at unemployment in California looks at how much worse things are in areas associated with the housing bubble.”

title=”Even in a state like North Carolina, the differences between cities are vast.”

title=”The most fascinating chart, showing how the participation rate has RISEN for older generations, as people forego retirement.”

title=”For more on the job market”

content=”Click here to see the ugly data in the recent employment report >“

