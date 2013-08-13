Here's A Great Long-Term Nikkei Chart To Just Marvel At For A Few Minutes

Our friends at FRED (the finest economic database online) recently added data for Japan’s stock market index The Nikkei, so that you can chart it against economic data.

One doesn’t frequently see Nikkei charts going back this far (on public market websites, anyway), so that in itself is a treat.

But it’s also just remarkable to look at for the extraordinary peak it made in the early 1990s, and the fitful decline since then.

The recent Abenomics surge stands out markedly. Will it be different this time?

