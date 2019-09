The chart below, via @Macro_Tourist, shows how notable the big sell-off in gold over the past few sessions has been, even when one takes a long-term perspective (the chart goes all the way back to 1792).



On the other hand, the shiny yellow metal has, of course, had a nice run over that time period…

