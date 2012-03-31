Almost All Of The Data From The Last Two Weeks Have Had One Thing In Common...

So we’ve been pointing out this chart a lot: It’s the Citigroup Economic Surprise Index, a measure of how well the data is coming in compared to economic expectations.



Photo: Bloomberg

Anyway, it’s been falling pretty steadily lately, but let’s unpack the data for a moment to look at what this really means.

Remember, in the week before last, we got a slew of housing numbers, and optimists who have been hoping that a housing recovery would drive a broader comeback were disappointed. Virtually all of the housing numbers from that week were a miss.

Then in this most recent week, the data were similarly slumpy.

Durable goods orders came in at 2.2% vs. expectations of 2.8%.

Initial claims came in at 359K vs. estimates of 350K (and past weeks were revised higher)

Chicago PMI came in at 62.2 vs. expectations of 63.0.

The Kansas City Fed Index came in at 9 v. expectations of 13

The Richmond Fed Index fell to 7.

There were a couple datapoints that came in OK. Spending growth came in ahead of expectations, and the GDP revision from Q4 stayed flat as expected at 3.0%.

So two takeaways: None of those numbers are bad, and they all show growth. But it’s now clear that we’re looking at al ong string of misses.

