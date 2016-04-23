An Australian cafe makes one of the most decadent hot chocolates we've ever seen

In Melbourne, Australia, Long Story Short Cafe serves one of the most decadent hot chocolates we’ve seen yet. The drink comes with a mug, dense cocoa ball and jug of milky goodness. Customers pour the liquid into the cup, melting the chocolate globe and creating a cosy treat.

Long story short, this is not your average hot chocolate.

