An Australian cafe makes one of the most decadent hot chocolates we've ever seen

Eloise Kirn

In Melbourne, Australia, Long Story Short Cafe serves one of the most decadent hot chocolates we’ve seen yet. The drink comes with a mug, dense cocoa ball and jug of milky goodness. Customers pour the liquid into the cup, melting the chocolate globe and creating a cosy treat.

Long story short, this is not your average hot chocolate.

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.