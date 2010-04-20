Developed Nations' Bonds Are About To Drop To Emerging-Market Status

Morgan Stanley expects developed nation credit ratings to continue falling over the next two years, while those of emerging markets could tick higher.



As shown below, by 2011 developed nations could hit AA and developing nations could rise to BBB+. Extend this trend another year or so and they’ll be at parity, so long emerging market credit and short developed nations’.

