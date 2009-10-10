Long, Pre-Dawn Line At Las Vegas Mortgage Help Event

Besides Detroit, The Las Vegas housing market is the undisputed basket case of the whole nation. So here’s some good news. According to Vegas realtors, home prices bounced up in September.



On the other hand, Vegas residents formed a huge line, pre-dawn to get into a mortgage modification workshop. Somehow we’re guessing you couldn’t convince them that the market is going back.

