Long Oprah, short Bill Ackman

It’s been a crazy year in the markets and this tweet from Bloomberg’s Luke Kawa says it all: your big winning trade was going long Oprah and short Bill Ackman.

Quick summary of events: Weight Watchers shares more than doubled after Oprah revealed she’d taken a 10% stake in the company last month. In the second half of this year the stock has risen more than 230%.

Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager than runs Pershing Square, has been long shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which amid a number of controversies have declined more than 60% in the last few months.

Wild times.

