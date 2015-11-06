Long Oprah, short Bill Ackman

It’s been a crazy year in the markets and this tweet from Bloomberg’s Luke Kawa says it all: your big winning trade was going long Oprah and short Bill Ackman.
Quick summary of events: Weight Watchers shares more than doubled after Oprah revealed she’d taken a 10% stake in the company last month. In the second half of this year the stock has risen more than 230%.
Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager than runs Pershing Square, has been long shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which amid a number of controversies have declined more than 60% in the last few months.
Wild times.
Google FinanceLong Oprah, short Ackman.
