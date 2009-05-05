Long Live The 'Kingon' As Hollywood Hooks Up With Burger King

The kinda creepy Burger King has gone Hollywood. He won’t be appearing in major fils just yet (although that’s bound to happen), but in a variety of tie-ins as a result of a big deal between Paramount and the fast-food chain.



While McDonald’s minted money for years with movie tie-in meals and little toys, this new deal makes the pair partners on Star Trek, Transformers and G.I. Joe movies this summer. The relative popularity of movies during the economic downturn makes the deal an easy sell at Burger King

But still, a Wall Street Journal description of a few of the spots worries us:

Some of the ads feature “Kingons,” half-Klingon and half-King, that tangle with humans for collectible glasses.

With film financing a tighter market than ever, deals like these help defray the sky-high marketing budgets needed to get people to the box office. And, as a few Hollywood experts have predicted, advertisers may soon be taking biggers roles in the actual production and in the film.

Read the story>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.