Look how long the line is to buy Snapchat's new glasses

Snapchat’s new camera-equipped glasses are officially the hottest, hardest-to-get tech product of the year.

The Snapbot vending machine that dispenses the glasses showed up in Santa Monica on Thursday morning and the line to buy them quickly grew incredibly long.

Here’s a look at the queue, thanks to a video tweeted out by Los Angeles-based web developer Scott Buscemi:

The @Spectacles line is a bit longer than last time… pic.twitter.com/PTdJ2w4JO7

— Scott Buscemi (@scottbuscemi) November 17, 2016

And here’s what the scene looks like from above, thanks to a drone video:

The current line for @Spectacles right now pic.twitter.com/Mo8xNALv6y

— Kraig Adams (@Kaaadams) November 17, 2016

The Spectacles website isn’t showing the bot in Santa Monica anymore, which may mean the Snapbot quickly ran out of glasses. It’s not clear when or how Snapchat, which recently changed its corporate name to Snap, plans to make the glasses more broadly available. Here’s a rundown of the vending machine’s road trip across the US so far.

