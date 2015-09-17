US

There's a Gatsby-esque mansion on Long Island and it just hit the market for $100 million

Graham Flanagan

Coldwell Banker recently listed a sprawling compound on the north shore of Long Island for a whopping $US100 million. Located in the village of Kings Point in Great Neck, NY, the property was bought in 2013 for $US15.85 million. 

Coldwell Banker is keeping the identity of the current owner under wraps. 

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.