Long Island Lolita, Who Shot Joey Buttafuoco's Wife In Head, Signs Deal To Become Porn Star

Three years after selling 200,000 copies of a sex tape and denying that she was going to become a porn star, Amy Fisher has signed a deal to do 8 porn movies.



The mother of three, known as the “Long Island Lolita,” is famous for shooting her lover Joey Buttafuoco’s wife in the head when she was 17.

She pleaded guilty to “aggravated assault” and spent some time in prison.

Then she became a writer.

Then she released her sex tape.

Now she’s a porn star.

She’ll be discussing this career move with Maury today.

The NY Post has more >

(via @patkiernan).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.