Long Island Liquor King Offers To Buy Mets From Madoff Victim

Madoff scandal losing a reported $500 million. With his fund in trouble is there any chance he’s so strapped for cash that he needs to sell off the Mets? If there is, Long Island Liquor King–and perma-thorn in Wilpon’s side–Martin Silver is making him an offer:



NY Daily News: Silver, part owner of a minor league baseball team in Wilmington, Del., said he has spoken to potential investors and estimated he could put together an offer of $600 million to $700 million for the team. Forbes magazine has put the value of the Mets at $824 million.

…Silver, whose company’s flagship spirit is the popular Georgi Vodka, said that while the economy has tumbled, his liquor business is booming.

Why is Silver a perma-thorn for Wilpon? Because, “in June he sent Wilpon five whole chickens to express his displeasure over the firing of manager Willie Randolph.”

