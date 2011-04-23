PROFILE: The Long Island Killer Is Probably A Middle-Aged Married White Male With A Good Job And A Nice Car

Photo: Zach Dischner via Flickr

The Long Island killer, who may be responsible for 10 corpses left near Ocean Parkway, is leaving traces of his identity.The New York Times talked to experts who are putting together a profile:



He is most likely a white male in his mid-20s to mid-40s. He is married or has a girlfriend. He is well educated and well spoken. He is financially secure, has a job and owns an expensive car or truck. He may have sought treatment at a hospital for poison ivy infection. As part of his job or interests, he has access to, or a stockpile of, burlap sacks. And he lives or used to live on or near Ocean Parkway on the South Shore of Long Island…

