Long Dollar Stores

This one might be kind of obvious, but in case you had any doubt, the dollar store business is a good one to be in. Dollar General, the chain owned by PE firm KKR, knocked the ball out of the park in Q4:



Discount retailer Dollar General Corp said on Tuesday fourth-quarter sales at stores open at least a year rose 9.4 per cent, and it plans to accelerate the opening of new locations.

The retailer also said total sales for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Jan. 30, were $2.85 billion, up 11.2 per cent from a year earlier.

Awesome, more dollar stores! They can go next to the McDonalds and the new Wal-Marts.

Family Dollar (FDO), one of the publicly traded dollar stores, remains pretty close to its 52-week high. Close to its high is, of course, the new up 50%.

