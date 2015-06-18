There are long delays for Melbourne commuters after a fire alert at the train control centre

Flinders Street Station. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Melbourne commuters face long delays this morning after a fire alarm went off at the train network’s control centre.

“Train control centre was evacuated due to an building alarm but staff are now returning,” Metro Trains tweeted at 8.45 am. “Major delays while we recover from this disruption.”

Trains across Melbourne were halted for about 15 minutes during the morning peak hour. Delays of up to 45 minutes are expected.

Regional provider VLine is also anticipating network delays due to “minor disruption”.

