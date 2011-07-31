Long Balance Transfers And Other Extraordinary Credit Card Deals

Time for your monthly card intelligence update!



The redesigned Outlaw credit card deals portal currently features a card with 0% intro APR on new balance transfers for 18 months, with no annual fee — this has been a surprisingly popular offer among our readers, perhaps because the summer is a great time to get your financial house in order by transferring high interest debt onto a new 0% introductory card.

Also popular over the past week has been the Delta SkyMiles credit card we feature in the deals portal — more information on that offer can be found over there, but among other benefits it includes 20,000 bonus miles after your very first purchase on the card.

This is one of my favourite airline cards at the moment, alongside Southwest’s credit card and the United MileagePlus credit card offered by Chase.

For airline credit card aficionados, also be sure to check out the newly launched Citi Executive AAdvantage World Elite MasterCard.

A rep for the bank tells Outlaw: “Citi and American Airlines just launched the Citi Executive AAdvantage World Elite MasterCard, which has great travel benefits for frequent fliers who enjoy a real luxury experience. Unique benefits include: no foreign transaction fees, membership to the American Airlines Admiral’s Club for the cardholder and their family, waived baggage fees for up to 8 travellers on the same itinerary, and priority airport check-in and boarding services. Also, later this year Citi plans to introduce an EMV chip on the card for easier use abroad.” (Emphasis mine.)

That sounds like a great credit card, especially for frequent overseas travellers. I can’t wait to get my hands on one for a full review.

The Citi Executive AAdvantage Card also has an introductory offer of 25,000 bonus AAdvantage miles after making $1,000 in purchases within the first 4 months on the new card.

Another strong new Citi offer for frequent travellers this summer is the Citi ThankYou Prestige credit card, which “has no foreign exchange fees, a complimentary companion ticket once a year, 15% discounts off air travel, hotel upgrades and concierge services. The Citi ThankYou Preferred Card and Citi ThankYou Premier Card also provide great travel benefits as well as introductory offers of 10,000 bonus ThankYou Points when you make $500 in purchases within the first 3 months (for the ThankYou Preferred card), and 50,000 bonus ThankYou Points after $2,000 in purchases within the first 3 months – redeemable for rewards such as $665 in airfare,” their rep tells us.

— provided by Outlaw; see more deals in our card offers portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including some of the card issuers mentioned in this article. No relationship or position on Capital One, Citigroup, or JPMorgan Chase at time of publication.

