- Simon & Schuster will sell 5,000 books over Scribd [WSJ]
- Dell says its wants to buy, but not what [WSJ]
- LonelyGirl15 producers quit making original content [AdWeek]
- Online advertising contributes $300 billion to the economy, says IAB [PaidContent]
- People are using Bing and Google, not Bing instead of Google [PaidContent]
- Microsoft settles $100 million antitrust suit with Mississippi [Reuters]
- Chinese government bothers to officially defend censorship rules [SMH]
- Another new Bing ad [SEL]
- Google Images adds creative commons filter [SEL]
- Inside the startup office from hell [Valleywag]
- The Daily Beast publishes an essay from George W. Bush [The Daily Beast]
- May video game sales plummet 23% [Tech Trader Daily]
- Matt Drudge’s first posts [ASSME]
- Firefox gets grassroots marketing right [AdAge]
- YouTube integrates Facebook Connect (really) [NewTeeVee]
- USA Today will charge $10 for email edition [Fading to Black]
- What’s the best business model for Facebook apps? [All Facebook]
- Twitter verified accounts are up and running [Twitter]
