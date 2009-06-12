LonelyGirl15 Producers Quit Making Original Content

Nicholas Carlson
lonelygirl15big

  • Simon & Schuster will sell 5,000 books over Scribd [WSJ]
  • Dell says its wants to buy, but not what [WSJ]
  • LonelyGirl15 producers quit making original content [AdWeek]
  • Online advertising contributes $300 billion to the economy, says IAB [PaidContent]
  • People are using Bing and Google, not Bing instead of Google [PaidContent]
  • Microsoft settles $100 million antitrust suit with Mississippi [Reuters]
  • Chinese government bothers to officially defend censorship rules [SMH]
  • Another new Bing ad [SEL]
  • Google Images adds creative commons filter [SEL]
  • Inside the startup office from hell [Valleywag]
  • The Daily Beast publishes an essay from George W. Bush [The Daily Beast]
  • May video game sales plummet 23% [Tech Trader Daily]
  • Matt Drudge’s first posts [ASSME]
  • Firefox gets grassroots marketing right [AdAge]
  • YouTube integrates Facebook Connect (really) [NewTeeVee]
  • USA Today will charge $10 for email edition [Fading to Black]
  • What’s the best business model for Facebook apps? [All Facebook]
  • Twitter verified accounts are up and running [Twitter]

