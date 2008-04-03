LonelyGirl Gets Another Job

Two years after she became YouTube’s most famous celebrity, ‘LonelyGirl15’ Jessica Rose has another gig. She’s starring in a new Web thriller produced by 60Frames called “Blood Cell.” Production on the 18-webisode series has wrapped and a trailer is available here.



As LonelyGirl15, Rose rocketed to Internet stardom, but pretty much fell off the map after her identity was revealed. Rose topped Forbes’ list of 25 Internet celebrities in 2006, but dropped off the list entirely in 2007. And a bigtime acting career hasn’t really materialised, though she’s had roles in ABC Family’s “Greek” and in the film “I Know Who Killed Me,” starring Lindsay Lohan, which was supposedly released last summer. Anyone see it?

Jessica turns 21 this month, which by Hollywood standards puts her firmly in middle age. Can the Web revive her career? As we saw with Quarterlife, much will depend on how the show is distributed — and promoted. 60Frames isn’t saying where “Blood Cell” will run, but the company has distributed video in the past to blipTV, Bebo (TWX), MySpace (NWS), Veoh and YouTube (GOOG), among others.



