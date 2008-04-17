Lonelygirl Studio EQAL Nabs $5 Million Series A

The production house behind “lonelygirl15” and “Kate Modern” has raised a $5 million Series A round, led by Spark Capital. Formerly known as LG15 Studios, the company has renamed itself EQAL and has also rounded up Ron Conway, Marc Andreessen, “Survivor” producer Conrad Riggs and former Google exec Georges Harik as investors.



EQAL is already profitable, the company tells the WSJ ($), presumably because it spends very little on its Web shows, and has been able to figure out how to integrate sponsors into the plots, a la Fox’s “Jumper” film earlier this year.

See Also: Lonelygirl Gets A New Sponsor: Fox’s “Jumper”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.