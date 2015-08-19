Shutterstock The Grand Canyon made 6th place, and was the only American site in the top 10.

Lonely Planet has long been the backpacker’s bible, and the savvy traveller’s go-to guidebook.

The travel guide publisher just released its Ultimate Travel List, a bucket list of destinations assembled by its globetrotting team of travel writers and tourism experts.

Here are the 10 best tourist attractions in the world, according to Lonely Planet.

10. Aya Sofya, Turkey Shutterstock 9. Alhambra, Spain Shutterstock 7. Colosseum, Italy Shutterstock.com 4. Great Wall of China, China Jakub Hałun/Wikimedia Commons The Great Wall of China. 3. Machu Picchu, Peru Shutterstock 2. Great Barrier Reef, Australia Shutterstock/Edward Haylan 1. Temples of Angkor, Cambodia Shutterstock

