ShutterstockThe Grand Canyon made 6th place, and was the only American site in the top 10.
Lonely Planet has long been the backpacker’s bible, and the savvy traveller’s go-to guidebook.
The travel guide publisher just released its Ultimate Travel List, a bucket list of destinations assembled by its globetrotting team of travel writers and tourism experts.
Here are the 10 best tourist attractions in the world, according to Lonely Planet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.