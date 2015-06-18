The 10 best beaches in Europe

Lonely Planet just released its Best in Europe list for 2015.

The list includes the best places in Europe, the best beaches in Europe, and the best places for family holidays in Europe.

These lists were created by a team of European travel experts and aim to highlight European destinations that are lesser known but up and coming versus obvious, already popular destinations.

The 10 beaches that made Lonely Planet’s list span the continent, from Montenegro to Iceland.

10. Curonian Spit, Kaliningrad, Lithuania 9. Voutoumi Beach, Paxos, Greece 8. Sandwood Bay, Sutherland, Scotland 6. Bantham Beach, South Devon, England 5. Vik Beach, Vick, Iceland 4. Cale Goloritzè, Baunei, Italy 3. Rondinara Beach, Bonifacio, France 2. Peniche, Portugal 1. Jaz Beach, Budva, Montenegro

