The Hottest Cities Of 2013 According To Lonely Planet

Photo: Flickr/Florian Plag

Lonely Planet travel guides recently released its list of the Top 10 Cities for 2013, and San Francisco nabbed the top spot.The California city was followed by Amsterdam, Hyderabad in India, and Derry in Northern Ireland.



Also rounding out the list of top 10 cities was Beijing, Christchurch in New Zealand, Hobart in Australia, Montreal in Canada, Addis Abada in Ethiopia, and Puerto Iguazú in Argentina.

Lonely Planet’s team of expert authors and editors decided on the cities based on several factors, such as which cities would have special attractions in store for 2013 or had newly-listed world wonders.

For example, Puerto Iguazú has the waterfall Foz de Iguazú, which was recently named one of the New Seven Wonders of Nature. New Zealand’s Christchurch city is recovering after two earthquakes in 2010 and 2011 with vibrant music, food, and art communities. And San Francisco, the top city, will host the 34th America’s Cup coming in 2013.

Here’s the full list of Lonely Planet’s Top 10 Cities for 2013:

San Francisco, USA Amsterdam, The Netherlands Hyderabad, India Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland Beijing, China Christchurch, New Zealand Hobart, Australia Montreal, Canada Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Puerto Iguazú, Argentina

