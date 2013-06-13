Andy Samberg Enlists P. Diddy And Paul Rudd For His Comedy Group's Hilarious New Music Video

Yesterday, the guys behind comedy troupe The Lonely Island Group debuted their new music video for “Go Kindergarten.”



The video features big stars like Sean Combs aka P. Diddy, actor Paul Rudd, and singer Robyn. The video is a hilarious critique of today’s music standards and videos.

Check it out:

The Lonely Island Group is a comedy troupe fronted by former SNL funny guy Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone. You may have seen their videos, “I’m on a Boat”, “Yolo”, and “D— in a Box” on SNL.

