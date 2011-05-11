That Was Quick: The Lonely Island's "Turtleneck And Chain" Is The #1 Album On iTunes

Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — the Lonely Island — released their album, “Turtleneck and Chain” this morning. It hit number-one by lunchtime.



So does this mean the comedy record is officially back?

Well, no — but “Turtleneck and Chain” offers hints as to how it can get there.

Audio recordings of somebody’s standup no longer feel like a full experience in the Internet era.

But Samberg and Co. have hit upon a formula that works: jokes-and-beats mashups that don’t just contain clever lines — they also just sound funny, period, when they aren’t being catchy.

Their comedy style is personal, but the laughs themselves are broad. No bitter, insidery bits here — we know 14-year-olds and 40-year-olds who cry laughing at “I Just Had Sex.”

Plus, the album is perfectly packaged for electronic download — it comes with 9 videos. Lonely Island lovers can watch most of those on Hulu, but they’re paying for them anyway.

Of course, for all the well-deserved critical praise that’s heaped on the group, it’s easy to forget they do have one big advantage over you, your buddies and your Flip Cam: they’re on “Saturday Night Live,” and they get to take advantage of the production values and celebrity cameos that come with it.

Although, who knows — Michael Bolton looked like he was really enjoying himself on during last week’s digital short. Maybe he’d be up for an encore performance on your YouTube channel.

