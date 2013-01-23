At Least Three Shot At College Campus In Texas

Photo: via ABC 13

At least three people, including a possible suspect, have been shot at Lone Star College in Houston, Texas, KHOU is reporting.And after an hours-long search for one suspect, both are reportedly now in custody.



A college spokesman told CNN Live that two people were “shot in crossfire between two gunmen,” adding that one gunman was hit and the other left campus.

KHOU confirmed that two men were arguing “when one of them pulled a gun and opened fire,” the station reported.

“I saw two dudes basically get into an altercation and the dude that shot, he basically got angry and started shooting the other guy,” student Brittan Mobley told KHOU. “A lot of people heard a lot of shots.”

One gunman has been taken into custody.

The possible second suspect was described as an 18-to-20-year-old black man who’s wearing a red shirt and Falcons cap, Click2Houston is reporting.

KHOU tweeted at 2:59 p.m. local time that the second suspect was in custody, citing an unnamed source. ABC13 confirmed that the search is over and both suspects are in custody.

The shooting was first reported around 12:30 p.m. local time and is believed to have happened at a campus library.

Santi Carmona, a student in the school’s paramedic program, tweeted this picture of officers trying to evacuate the college:

Photo: @santi_281/Twitter

One student told ABC 13 Eyewitness News that she heard five shots..

“I was waiting for my English class to start,” student Amanda Vasquez told Click2Houston. “It was five minutes before class and all of a sudden, I heard shots fired and people started rushing in the hallway. A few students even came in to our room seeking shelter and we closed the door and we pushed the table against the door and we were hiding. You never think this is going to happen to you.”

Two injured victims have been taken to Ben Taub Hospital. While officials haven’t released details about the injuries, ABC 13 is reporting two victims had “multiple gun shot wounds.”

Both victims are conscious and have been taken into surgery, ABC 13 tweeted.

The North Harris Campus of Lone Star College is home to more than 10,000 students, according to CNN. The campus, as well as nearby schools are on lockdown.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.