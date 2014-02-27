London Will Spend $US500 Million To Make Cycling Safer

London will spend £300 million ($500.31 million) to make its roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians, Mayor Boris Johnson and Transport for London (TfL) announced today.

The program will transform 33 of London’s “biggest and nastiest” junctions, which the City called “Sixties relics” in a press release.

In the past three years, more than 150 cyclists and pedestrians have been seriously injured or killed at these locations.

Designs will be published in March, and work will begin in the second half of this year.

In November, hundreds of cyclists played dead in the street outside TfL headquarters on Friday night as part of a protest against dangerous traffic conditions in the city. That was part of a growing movement by London cyclists calling for safer conditions.

In a statement, Martin Key, campaigns manager for British Cycling, the national governing body for cycling, welcomed the program.

“This is yet another example of the transformational difference that can be made when there is clear political leadership to prioritise cycling as a form of transport,” he said.

“The Mayor and Transport for London have a clear vision for improving the daily experience for thousands of people who choose to cycle across the capital. This scheme to fix the worst junctions brings us one step closer to persuading thousands more people to take up cycling as an attractive and easy way to get around. We’d urge cities across Britain to follow suit.”

Several gyratories — bigger, more complicated versions of roundabouts — will be torn out and replaced with two-way roads, along with separated bike paths and car-free public space.

The Elephant & Castle roundabout, where the most cyclists are killed, will be ripped out, and segregated bike paths will be installed at Hammersmith and Vauxhall gyratories.

In the release, Mayor Johnson said these junctions are “atrociously-designed and wasteful of space. Because of that, we can turn these junctions into more civilised places for cyclists and pedestrians, while at the same time maintaining their traffic function.”

Here’s a map of the junctions that will be transformed:

