This Is The Apartment You Can Rent For $US1200 In London

Here’s an indicator of the state of the London real estate market that might make you want to cry.

This apartment — which the Guardian is calling a “shoebox studio flat” — is a hot commodity in London.

The whole thing, which barely can fit a bed, was rented within 16 hours of being posted to real estate website Rightmove.co.uk, according to The Guardian. Numerous emails and phonecalls were placed from people eager to get the property.

The price: 737 pounds per month, or a bit over $US1,200.

(Via Semisara)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.