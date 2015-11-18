Check out 22 Bishopsgate -- a new London skyscraper that wants to be 'the City's first vertical village'

London is going through a skyscraper boom.

Buildings like the Shard, Walkie-Talkie, and the Cheesegrater have all sprung up over the last few years and there are an estimated 230 new towers over 20 stories tall planned across the capital.

Now there’s another one to add to the list — 22 Bishopsgate. The 62-storey tower planned for east London on Tuesday gained planning permission from the City of London.

22 Bishopsgate will take a leaf out of nearby Tower 42’s book and mix office space with restaurants and shops. It will also the highest free-to-visit public space in London.

AXA Real Estate, which is behind the plans, claims in an email sent out Tuesday that the building will be “the City’s first vertical village.” Design and architecture website Dezeen reported back in July:

The lobby will feature a cultural programme of art installations and theatre performances, while the lower floors will provide shops and services for tenants including restaurants, doctors, dry cleaners and grocers.

Check out what it will look like below.

Whether it gets made is another question. 22 Bishopsgate was originally supposed to be home to the Pinnacle skyscraper, which was granted planning permission back in 2006.

Construction stopped in 2011 with just a seven-story concrete centre built. The site has been left empty ever since. 22 Bishopsgate will use the foundations and dug out basement of the Pinnacle.

Construction will begin next year, with completion slated for 2019.

