Take A Look At 15 Of London's Most Beautiful Secret Roof Gardens

Aside from its public parks, London is not a city famed for its green space.

What many visitors and residents of the city don’t realise, however, is that there are hundreds of secret gardens hidden high above London’s streets.

Data from the Greater London Authority estimates there are around 700 green roofs in central London alone, covering an area of more than 175,000 square metres — or around 25 football pitches — as displayed in this map below.

We’ve picked out our favourites.

London's Southbank is a popular tourist spot, but many people don't know that Queen Elizabeth Hall houses a stunning roof garden with great views of the London Eye. The Boundary Rooftop Bar & Grill in Shoreditch includes a weatherproof pergola allowing the bar and dining area to remain open all-year-round. The garden itself is home to a canopy of grape-producing vines, a working kitchen garden and a wild herb theme. Nomura Bank HQ on 1 Angel Lane has eight tennis courts-worth of green space for employees to enjoy. Alongside the lawns there are also 'kitchen gardens' with vegetables and edible flowers, tended to by the bank's switchboard staff. The Sky Garden at 20 Fenchurch Street (otherwise known as the Walkie Talkie building) will be the highest botanical garden in London, situated at floors 35 and 37 of the building. The Ham Yard Hotel In Soho offers the perfect patch of urban greenery. Communications agency Wolff Olins keeps bee hives on its central London roof garden. Cannon Bridge Roof Gardens serves as a popular event space, providing views of landmarks like The Shard, Tower Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral. The huge garden space above the SJ Berwin-owned office buildings at 10 Queen Street Place near St. Paul's overlook the River Thames. Coutt's, the private bank has created a sustainable, organic kitchen garden above its 440 Strand building in London's west end. The Queen of Hoxton rooftop currently plays host to 'Woodlandia,' which includes an outdoor bar decorated with overgrown twisted vines and this undercover indoor BBQ area. To celebrate its 150th anniversary this year, John Lewis created a roof garden atop its Oxford Street flagship store. Dalston Roof Park is a project created by the Bootstrap Company. Membership costs £5 for the entire summer, when the space plays host to film screenings, music events and pop up street food stalls. Situated at the heart of London's Bank area, the Coq d'Argent restaurant gardens boasts spectacular views of the city. But the best hidden gem of them all is Kensington Roof Gardens, the event space. Where you can hang out with flamingos by the pond. And lounge on one of the benches scattered around the one and a half acres of themed garden space six floors above Kensington High Street. Now take a look at the 10 tiny London flats you can buy for the same price as these £1 million mansions. Click here to start the slideshow >



