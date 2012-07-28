Check Out London's First Ever Olympic Games, Over 100 Years Ago

Photo: rebeccajenkins.com

As the Olympics kick off today, many Americans may not realise that this is not London’s first time hosting the event.One hundred and four years ago this summer, London hosted the fourth-ever Olympics of the modern era. We dug up some old images showing what the games looked like before the advent of multinational sponsorships and billion-dollar TV contracts.



The games almost didn’t happen — they were originally awarded to Rome, but were reallocated to London when Italian authorities realised, in 1906, that the country would not recover in time from the recent eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.