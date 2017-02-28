London's 'Cheesegrater' building is up for sale

LONDON — The Leadenhall Building, colloquially known as the “Cheesegrater” for its distinctive shape, is up for sale.

British Land said that it was in “advanced discussions regarding the possible sale” of the building, the tallest in the City of London at 48 stories, along with its joint-venture partner Oxford Properties.

The two companies both own 50% of the building.

“It is not certain that these discussions will lead to a sale of the building,” British Land said.

While British Land declined to give more information on the buyer, the FT said that property news service CoStar News reported that discussions were being held with Chinese investment company CC Land and the price was around £1 billion.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.