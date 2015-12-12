Londoners took more than 45,000 uberPOOL journeys in the first week of the service going live

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Stringer/Getty Images UberPOOL only went live in London last Friday.

More than 45,000 UberPOOL journeys were completed in London within a week of the service going live in the city, Uber said in a press release.

UberPOOL allows customers to book a ride to a destination and reduce the cost by sharing part of the journey with a stranger travelling in the same direction.

Uber officially launched UberPOOL in London at 4PM last Friday, although some users said they were able to access it from around midday.

Uber says passengers can save 25% if they use UberPOOL instead of the widely-used UberX, which is the next cheapest option.

Almost two-thirds of drivers using the Uber app in London are thought to have carried out an UberPOOL trip in the last week.

UberPOOL launched in San Francisco in September 2014 and has expanded to 17 cities across the world since.

