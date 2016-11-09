Londoners relive Brexit shock as Trump wins the US election

Londoners have compared the US election outcome to the surprise Brexit result after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.

“It’s like Brexit isn’t it? It’s a surprise to everybody, you don’t expect that to happen,” Richard Jekiel said referring to the surprise result of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union earlier this year.

Produced by Joe Daunt

